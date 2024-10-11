Business

    • Boeing to cut 17,000 jobs, or 10% of its global workforce

    In this July 13, 2021, photo, the logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) In this July 13, 2021, photo, the logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
    Share

    U.S. planemaker Boeing will cut 17,000 jobs, or 10 per cent of its global workforce, delay first delivery of its 777X jet by a year and announced substantial new losses in its defence business as a month-long strike batters company finances, CEO Kelly Ortberg said on Friday.

    Ortberg said in a message to employees that the company must reset its workforce levels "to align with our financial reality" after a strike by 33,000 U.S. West Coast workers shuttered production of its 737 MAX, 767 and 777 jets.

    "We reset our workforce levels to align with our financial reality and to a more focused set of priorities. Over the coming months, we are planning to reduce the size of our total workforce by roughly 10 percent. These reductions will include executives, managers and employees," Ortberg's message said.

    Boeing shares fell 2.3 per cent in after-market trading.

    Ortberg also said Boeing has notified customers that the company now expects first delivery of its 777X in 2026 due to the challenges Boeing has faced in development, as well as from the flight-test pause and ongoing work stoppage. Boeing had already faced issues with certification of the 777X that had significantly delayed the plane's launch.

    Boeing, which reports its third-quarter earnings on Oct. 23, said in a separate release it now expects revenue of US$17.8 billion, a loss per share of US$9.97, and negative operating cash flow of US$1.3 billion.

    "While our business is facing near-term challenges, we are making important strategic decisions for our future and have a clear view on the work we must do to restore our company," Ortberg added in a statement.

    Boeing will end its 767 freighter program in 2027 when it completes and delivers the remaining 29 planes ordered but said production for the KC-46A Tanker will continue.

    Reaching a deal to end the work stoppage is critical for Boeing. Ratings agency S&P estimated the strike is costing it US$1 billion a month and it is at risk of losing its prized investment-grade credit rating.

    Even before the strike began on Sept. 13, the company had been burning cash as it struggled to recover from a January mid-air panel blowout on a new plane that exposed weak safety protocols and spurred U.S. regulators to curb its production.

    (Reporting By Allison Lampert and David Shepardson; editing by Rod Nickel)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Boeing to cut 17,000 jobs, or 10% of its global workforce

    U.S. planemaker Boeing will cut 17,000 jobs, or 10 per cent of its global workforce, delay first delivery of its 777X jet by a year and announced substantial new losses in its defence business as a month-long strike batters company finances, CEO Kelly Ortberg said on Friday.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Video shows meteor streaking across Ontario

    Videos of a meteor streaking across the skies of southern Ontario have surfaced and small bits of the outer space rock may have made it to land, one astronomy professor says.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News