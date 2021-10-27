Boeing posts US$109 million Q3 loss amid jet production issues

Boeing is reporting a loss of US$109 million for the third quarter as it struggles to resume deliveries of the 787, a large plane that is popular on international airline routes.

The loss that Boeing reported Wednesday is narrower than a year ago, however. Boeing's mid-size 737 Max jet continues to recover from two deadly crashes, but now the company is dealing with production flaws on the 787.

Boeing is building only two 787s a month, and the company says that low rate will create US$1 billion in "abnormal costs," including a US$183 million charge in the third quarter.