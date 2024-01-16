Boeing needs more hands-on management, not resignations: Ryanair CEO

LIVE Former premier Rachel Notley stepping down as leader of Alberta NDP
Former premier Rachel Notley, after almost a decade at the helm of Alberta’s NDP, is stepping down from the top job.
Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary called on Tuesday for a revamp of Boeing management after the mid-air blowout of a cabin panel in an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9, but said senior leaders should stay.
O'Leary, whose airline is one of Boeing's largest customers with hundreds of MAX aircraft on order, told a news conference that Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun and its chief financial officer had his "full confidence and support."
But he later told Reuters that Boeing needed more hands-on management at its production hub in Seattle to improve quality control and oversight through the whole manufacturing process.
O'Leary added the head of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Stan Deal, was mostly a "sales guy" and that Boeing needed leadership present at its Seattle area production facility every day.
"When Stan is travelling - and he does a lot of travelling - who is minding the shop in Seattle?" O'Leary said. “We need somebody in Seattle cracking heads, ensuring quality, making sure that aircraft are rolling off the production line on the day they're supposed to roll off the production line.”
Boeing referred to comments made by Deal on Monday, when he laid out additional steps the company would take to improve quality assurance.
Calhoun, who has led the company since 2020, told employees last week that the company had to ensure an accident like the door plug blowout “can never happen again."
Analysts have said ongoing MAX 9 investigations could ratchet up the pressure for management changes among Boeing's top executives.
"We would not be surprised to see regulators, investors and customers push for a turnover in the ranks of senior management and the Board of Directors," said Bank of America's Ron Epstein in a Tuesday morning note to investors.
But O'Leary said there was no one to replace Calhoun in the short term and current senior management should remain for 12-18 months to deliver on safety and quality.
"I'm not calling for anybody's resignation," he said.
O'Leary also said he would like to see Boeing's head office moved back to Seattle from Virginia.
He added that, for the past two years, Ryanair had been calling for Boeing to increase numbers of quality control engineers and that it had promised to do so last week.
O'Leary also said Ryanair had seen a marked improvement in the quality of aircraft deliveries from Boeing, with fewer defects in recent months.
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday.
Food inflation is still higher than headline inflation, according to just-released Canadian data. Here's what cost you more, and less, in December.
You could be millions of dollars richer Wednesday morning if you pick the winning numbers of tonight’s Lotto Max jackpot.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning Canadians to not eat one brand of frozen corn after its investigation found possible salmonella contamination.
Sum 41 is heading back home to play what they say will be their final show.
Cabins are popping up in communities across Canada as a way to provide shelter for those experiencing homelessness. But some say they are not a permanent solution to getting people off the streets.
Some tax changes this year are increasing costs for Canadians, including one that a tax specialist says could be the 'last winter storm of the season that really turns things upside down.'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says voters in the United States will face a choice later this year between optimism for the future or nostalgia for a past that never existed.
Parts of Metro Vancouver could see up to 20 centimetres of snow when a storm hits the South Coast Tuesday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
RCMP are expected to explain how a mass stabbing unfolded on a First Nation during the second day of a coroner's inquest in Saskatchewan.
Iran launched attacks Tuesday in Pakistan targeting what it described as bases for the militant group Jaish al-Adl.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday hosted North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui for talks on expanding ties between the countries amid international concerns over an alleged arms cooperation deal between Pyongyang and Moscow.
Off in the distance, Ukraine, fighting for its survival. Seen from up here, in the cockpit of a French air force surveillance plane flying over neighbouring Romania, the snow-dusted landscapes look deceptively peaceful.
Donald Trump decisively won the Iowa caucuses on Monday with his closest rivals languishing far behind, a crucial victory that reinforces the former president's grip on his party at the outset of the GOP's 2024 nomination fight.
U.S. Navy SEALs seized Iranian-made missile parts and other weaponry from a ship bound for Yemen's Houthi rebels in a raid last week that saw two of its commandos go missing, the U.S. military said Tuesday.
Retired wrestler Hulk Hogan and a friend rescued a teenage girl who was trapped in an overturned vehicle after a crash in Florida, according to Hogan's social media posts.
The federal government will not bankroll sensitive scientific research tied to dozens of schools, institutes and labs in China, Iran and Russia, under newly announced restrictions.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says voters in the United States will face a choice later this year between optimism for the future or nostalgia for a past that never existed.
Tobacco use continues to decline in Canada and globally, according to a new report from the World Health Organization.
Blue Monday, the saddest day of the year, might be a myth, but mental health experts say there are plenty of factors that could contribute to the January blues, and plenty of ways to counteract them.
Published this week in the journal Science Advances, the paper seemingly upends a long-accepted truth about fingerprints: They are not, Guo and his colleagues argue, all unique.
A U.S. company's lunar lander is now headed back toward Earth from the vicinity of the moon after a failed moonshot.
If you owned an iPhone before December 2017, you may soon be eligible for a payout from Apple, which has agreed to pay over $11 million to settle a class-action lawsuit.
'Succession' won best drama series, 'The Bear' won best comedy, and both dominated the acting awards at Monday night's Emmys, while Quinta Brunson scored an emotional and historic win for 'Abbott Elementary.'
A federal judge is siding with the Biden administration and blocking JetBlue Airways from buying Spirit Airlines, saying the US$3.8 billion deal would reduce competition. The Justice Department sued to block the merger, saying it would drive up fares by eliminating Spirit, the nation's biggest low-cost airline.
Guinness World Records says it has suspended the title of oldest dog ever that was held by a Portuguese dog that died last year. The publication said it was reviewing the title after some veterinarians questioned his age.
The first day of the upcoming Sundance Film Festival also boasts the world premieres of several high-profile documentaries, including Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine's 'Girls State,' Yance Ford's 'Power' and 'Frida,' directed by Emmy-nominated editor Carla Gutierrez, and playing in the U.S. documentary competition.
Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce has told teammates he intends to retire after 13 NFL seasons, three people informed of the decision told The Associated Press.
Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and the rest of the NFC East champions didn't show up for a wild-card game against Green Bay. The Cowboys became the first No. 2 seed to lose to a No. 7 seed since the NFL went to a 14-team playoff format in 2020.
Lionel Messi was selected over Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, and World Cup champion Aitana Bonmatí won over Spain teammate Jenni Hermoso and Colombia star Linda Caicedo.
With temperatures bottoming out across the country, electric vehicle drivers are probably noticing their driving range plummeting. Here's why it keeps happening – and there’s more to it than you might think.
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
