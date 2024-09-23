Business

    • Boeing is raising its offer in an effort to end the strike

    Boeing wing mechanic lead Lee Lara, who has worked for the company for 16 years, yells in response to honks from passing drivers as workers wave picket signs while striking after union members voted to reject a contract offer, Sunday, September 15, near the company's factory in Everett, Wash. (Lindsey Wasson/AP via CNN Newsource) Boeing wing mechanic lead Lee Lara, who has worked for the company for 16 years, yells in response to honks from passing drivers as workers wave picket signs while striking after union members voted to reject a contract offer, Sunday, September 15, near the company's factory in Everett, Wash. (Lindsey Wasson/AP via CNN Newsource)
    NEW YORK -

    Boeing said Monday it has raised its offer to the International Association of Machinists union in an effort to end the strike by 33,000 union members that has now entered its 11th day.

    The new offer would give members a 30 per cent raise over the four-year life of the contract, including an immediate 12 per cent raise, up from the 25 per cent in raises overall and an immediate 11 per cent raise that membership voted almost unanimously against on September 12, just before walking off the job at Boeing plants on the West Coast.

    The new offer also doubled a signing bonus to $6,000, and increased the money that Boeing would contribute to 401(k) plans of union members to match contributions they make themselves. But it did not restore the traditional pension plan that union members lost 10 years ago in a previous labor agreement.

    "We heard your feedback," said a statement from Boeing to union members on its website. "We’ve made significant improvements to provide more money in key areas."

    An IAM spokesperson said the union did not have an immediate comment on the new offer.

