Boeing is raising its offer in an effort to end the strike

Police investigating sudden death of 2-year-old boy in Cambridge, Ont.
Police say a toddler in Cambridge, Ont., who was reported missing early Monday morning, has since died.
Boeing said Monday it has raised its offer to the International Association of Machinists union in an effort to end the strike by 33,000 union members that has now entered its 11th day.
The new offer would give members a 30 per cent raise over the four-year life of the contract, including an immediate 12 per cent raise, up from the 25 per cent in raises overall and an immediate 11 per cent raise that membership voted almost unanimously against on September 12, just before walking off the job at Boeing plants on the West Coast.
The new offer also doubled a signing bonus to $6,000, and increased the money that Boeing would contribute to 401(k) plans of union members to match contributions they make themselves. But it did not restore the traditional pension plan that union members lost 10 years ago in a previous labor agreement.
"We heard your feedback," said a statement from Boeing to union members on its website. "We’ve made significant improvements to provide more money in key areas."
An IAM spokesperson said the union did not have an immediate comment on the new offer.
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has provided new data on the number of employees who were found to have received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) during the COVID-19 pandemic.
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus says he expects members of Parliament to behave better than they did last week, when an exchange between two party leaders got so heated one MP thought it may actually come to physical blows.
Israeli strikes on Lebanon Monday killed more than 490 people, including more than 90 women and children, Lebanese authorities said, in the deadliest barrage since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war.
It was a tragic ending to the search for a six-year-old boy in northeastern Manitoba who had been missing since Wednesday.
A new analysis of dozens of arrowheads is helping researchers piece together a clearer portrait of the warriors who clashed on Europe’s oldest known battlefield 3,250 years ago.
Beverly Glenn-Copeland says he's been diagnosed with dementia and will play his final concert tour dates over the next two weeks.
Private nursing agencies could cost Canadian health-care facilities approximately $1.5 billion in 2023-24, according to a new report commissioned by the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions.
While many Canadians no longer stress as much about COVID-19 as they did during its peak, health experts say a new variant has been spreading in some parts of the world and is now present in Canada.
There are 'no restrictions' on the right to receive health services in Quebec for English speakers, according to a new clarification document issued by the Quebec Health Ministry on Monday.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) should investigate how some students on a recent school field trip ended up at a rally where pro-Palestinian slogans were shouted.
Authorities are investigating a report that violence erupted on a pickleball court in B.C.'s Lower Mainland over the weekend.
A U.S. family whose son is pursuing an education in Vancouver is speaking out following their 'quite alarming' experience with a housing site.
A mentally ill man who killed 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 was convicted Monday of murder and faces life in prison.
Malaysian police said Monday they have rescued 187 more children and raided locations nationwide linked to an Islamic business group that is being investigated for alleged sexual assault of children.
The man accused in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump at a golf course in Florida left behind a note saying that he intended to kill the former president and maintained in his car a handwritten list of dates and venues where Trump was to appear, the U.S. Justice Department said Monday.
Officials in Birmingham, Alabama, pleaded Monday with members of the public for information leading to arrests in a weekend mass shooting that killed four people and injured more than a dozen others, announcing rewards totaling US$100,000.
The Massachusetts State Police have suspended full-contact boxing training activities among recruits until further notice after a trainee died, a police spokesperson said.
Erik Menendez is slamming the 'dishonest portrayal' of his life in Netflix's 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erick Menendez Story.'
Justin Trudeau will turn his focus to the ongoing crises in Haiti as he speaks with some world leaders Monday ahead of the 78th meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.
Following another byelection loss in a riding long considered a Liberal stronghold, coupled with the news another minister is quitting cabinet — and opting to sit as an independent MP — the weekly panel of political strategists on CTV's Question Period weighs in on the Liberals' political fortunes.
Finally, an emoji to represent us all is coming soon: An exhausted face with bags under its eyes.
A Soyuz capsule carrying two Russians and one American from the International Space Station landed Monday in Kazakhstan, ending a record-breaking stay for the Russian pair.
The sexual assault trial for Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, the former frontman for the band Hedley, is expected to begin in northern Ontario this week, following a jury selection process.
The Juno Awards are casting a spotlight on Canadian-made South Asian music as part of broader changes to the annual celebration.
Cosmetics brand Lush says it is laying off staff as it scales down operations at its Vancouver facilities.
Amazon.com Inc. says some customers in Canada can now start getting their packages delivered to their garage.
Canadian natural gas prices slumped to their lowest level in more than two years on Monday and are expected to remain under pressure for weeks.
Alcohol-free beer has been gaining popularity in recent years as beer consumption shrinks.
One simple action involving your smartphone could help improve your mental health at work, according to a new study.
Before influencers on social media, Canada’s Jeanne Beker was bringing the world of high fashion down to earth and as Calgary’s Glenbow Museum gets a major make-over, it will include a new exhibition showcasing the pop culture icon.
The Philadelphia Flyers had a former hockey coach help him Monday at training camp — the father of the late John and Matthew Gaudreau, who was an invited guest.
The Toronto Raptors are planning to retire Vince Carter's jersey next month, sources tell TSN.
Surfer Mickey Brennan says he's 'amazed' to be alive after wiping out in a giant wave off Tasmania.
The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday will propose a ban on the sale or import of smart vehicles that use specific Chinese or Russian technology because of national security concerns, according to U.S. officials.
Northvolt plans to cut 1,600 jobs at its base in Sweden, or about a fifth of its global workforce, as Europe's biggest hope in the electric vehicle battery market struggles with production problems, sluggish demand and competition from China.
Fire has destroyed a barn and 17,000 plants at a family-owned business in Lower Coverdale, N.B.
A sea lion swam free after a rescue team disentangled it near Vancouver Island earlier this week.
A Nova Scotian YouTuber has launched a mini-truck bookmobile.
Cole Haas is more than just an avid fan of the F.W. Johnson Wildcats football team. He's a fixture on the sidelines, a source of encouragement, and a beloved member of the team.
Getting a photograph of a rainbow? Common. Getting a photo of a lightning strike? Rare. Getting a photo of both at the same time? Extremely rare, but it happened to a Manitoba photographer this week.
An anonymous business owner paid off the mortgage for a New Brunswick not-for-profit.
They say a dog is a man’s best friend. In the case of Darren Cropper, from Bonfield, Ont., his three-year-old Siberian husky and golden retriever mix named Bear literally saved his life.
A growing group of brides and wedding photographers from across the province say they have been taken for tens of thousands of dollars by a Barrie, Ont. wedding photographer.
B.C.’s police oversight agency has been called in to investigate after a man arrested for alleged impaired driving died in a Metro Vancouver jail cell.
A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to two and a half years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to multiple break-ins at homes under construction across Metro Vancouver.
A Toronto rapper who was charged in a fatal 2021 shooting has been released after a judge dismissed social media evidence in the case.
A Brampton man has been charged with fraud after allegedly leading someone to believe they bought Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) through a legitimate investment company in British Columbia.
The Alberta Medical Association (AMA) is urging the provincial government to implement a new compensation model for doctors and adopt a plan to stabilize acute care.
Calgary police have released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with a fire in the community of Riverbend that damaged multiple homes.
On Sept. 20, Justice R.E. Nation of the Alberta Court of King's Bench found Craig McMorran guilty of fraud, money laundering and stealing a cottage from its rightful owners.
There has been an apparent spike in the number of reported violent crimes in Ottawa this month. Police Chief Eric Stubbs says it's a concern.
The City of Ottawa says it is recruiting a 'nightlife council' to aid the city's recently appointed nightlife commissioner.
A 30-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after a man died of his injuries from an assault in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough earlier this month.
As the difficulties mount for battery manufacturer Northvolt, the PQ is calling for an emergency debate in the Quebec legislature on Tuesday to find out more about the agreement between the Quebec government and the Swedish multinational.
Charges are pending against a driver who was headed the wrong way before a crash on Anthony Henday Drive early Monday morning, police say.
Arts of the Ave Edmonton Society will receive tens of thousands of dollars in grant money from the Canada Post Community Foundation.
Public health officials in Prince Edward Island are investigating an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness reported among 50 people who attended a shellfish festival over the weekend.
Cape Breton Eagles forward Jacob Newcombe has been named the team's new captain.
A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a 52-year-old woman in an Assiniboine Avenue apartment on Sunday.
The mayor of Lynn Lake, Man. is concerned about a bridge connecting to his community and what would happen if it became impassable.
Emergency Crews including Regina Fire were called to a house fire in the community of Grand Coulee on Monday afternoon.
With the federal government’s plan to phase out coal power stations by 2030 the provincial government says another $10 million dollars will be given to the Coronach and Estevan regions to help those in the area with the transition.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders unveiled their special First Nation-designed logo ahead of Saturday's kisiskaciwan game, recognizing truth and reconciliation, against the Ottawa Redblacks.
Three people were killed Monday morning in a crash north of Wellesley.
Three teens have been arrested following an armed robbery in Kitchener, the latest in a string of crimes involving youths in Waterloo Region.
Fire crews are battling a blaze at the Candle Lake Golf Course clubhouse on Monday morning.
A First Nation in northeastern Saskatchewan is conducting a search this week for potential unmarked graves.
More than a year after the Government of Saskatchewan introduced the pronoun policy, the constitutionality of it continues to be questioned.
A family dispute related to a property matter turned ugly over the weekend when a 71-year-old hit their head on the pavement after being pushed.
Luis Armando Albino was six years old in 1951 when he was abducted while playing at an Oakland, Calif., park. Now, more than seven decades later, Albino has been found thanks to help from an online ancestry test, old photos and newspaper clippings.
519 Meets organized a car rally in south London on Saturday in a Value Village parking lot, and it turned out to be their largest ever.
London police were cleared of any wrongdoing by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) following an incident where a man had his nose broken in an altercation this past spring.
The London Nationals will hold a moment of silence before their home game against Stratford on Wednesday night to honour their longtime trainer, Joe Gowers.
Casino Rama announced three new performances will hit the stage this winter.
Provincial police laid charges in a luring and child pornography investigation involving an Orillia man who worked at a local recreation centre.
A Brampton man faces charges after police say a dispute over an unpaid bill at Blue Mountain Resort turned into a confrontation.
Windsor police have arrested one suspect and is looking for another after shots were fired during an altercation downtown.
Windsor police say they are investigating two residential fires that were deliberately set on Sunday morning.
Windsor police arrested two suspects after seizing numerous illegal firearms and recovering three stolen motorcycles.
The NDP has shared a video of B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad saying he regrets getting the "so-called vaccine" against COVID-19.
A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to two and a half years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to multiple break-ins at homes under construction across Metro Vancouver.
Conservative leader John Rustad is unveiling his party’s plan to address a key issue for the majority of voters in this election: affordability.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
A Medicine Hat man faces charges after police say they found him in possession of drugs and a .22-calibre pen gun.
Despite the heavy rain, plenty of muscle turned up for United Way’s annual Pull the Bus fundraiser in Lethbridge Friday.
Lethbridge County has rescinded its fire restriction as a result of the recent cool, wet weathr.
After playing the lottery for more than 40 years, a Greater Sudbury woman made a huge windfall playing a scratch ticket game.
Police in Sault Ste. Marie charged a 36-year-old suspect with drug trafficking and other charges following a weekend raid of a residence on Robin Street.
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
