Boeing costs for 737 Max jump, profit falls short in 3Q
Published Wednesday, October 23, 2019 8:46AM EDT
CHICAGO -- Boeing is reporting a big profit shortfall for the third quarter after costs related to the troubled 737 Max rose by US$900 million.
The Chicago company said Wednesday that it expects regulatory review to begin in the fourth quarter. A few weeks ago, Boeing Co. predicted the plane would be flying around that time.
Net income was US$1.17 billion, or US$2.05 per share. Per-share earnings were US$1.45 when nonrecurring items are removed, far short of the US$2.04 Wall Street was looking for, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue was US$19.98 billion, topping forecasts analyst expectations US$19.34 billion.
