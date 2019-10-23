

The Associated Press





CHICAGO -- Boeing is reporting a big profit shortfall for the third quarter after costs related to the troubled 737 Max rose by US$900 million.

The Chicago company said Wednesday that it expects regulatory review to begin in the fourth quarter. A few weeks ago, Boeing Co. predicted the plane would be flying around that time.

Net income was US$1.17 billion, or US$2.05 per share. Per-share earnings were US$1.45 when nonrecurring items are removed, far short of the US$2.04 Wall Street was looking for, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was US$19.98 billion, topping forecasts analyst expectations US$19.34 billion.