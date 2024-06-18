Boeing CEO apologizes to relatives of 737 Max crash victims during Senate appearance

Strange monolith pops up in Nevada desert
Jutting out of the rocks in a remote mountain range near Las Vegas, the strange monolith imitates the vast desert landscape surrounding the mountain peak where it has been erected.
U.S. lawmakers prepared to press Boeing's chief executive Tuesday about the company's latest plan to fix its manufacturing problems, and relatives of people who died in two crashes of Boeing 737 Max jetliners were in the room to remind him of what was at stake.
CEO David Calhoun appeared before the Senate investigations subcommittee, which is chaired by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., a Boeing critic. Blumenthal opened the hearing by recognizing the relatives of the crash victims and the family of a Boeing whistleblower who died by suicide earlier this year.
“This hearing is a moment of reckoning,” the senator said. "It's about a company, a once iconic company, that somehow lost its way."
Calhoun's appearance before Congress was the first by a high-ranking Boeing official since a panel blew out of a 737 Max during an Alaska Airlines flight in January. No one was seriously injured in the incident, but it raised fresh concerns about the company’s best-selling commercial aircraft.
Calhoun sat at the witness table and fidgeted with his eyeglasses as Blumenthal spoke. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., thanked the CEO for coming to face “tough questions.” Before giving his prepared opening statement, Calhoun stood and faced the people in the audience holding poster-sized photos of some of the people who died in the 2018 and 2019 crashes.
“I apologize for the grief that we have caused,” he said.
Hours before Calhoun was set to appear, the Senate panel released a 204-page report with new allegations from a whistleblower who fears that “nonconforming” parts — ones that could be defective or aren't properly documented — are going into 737 Max jets.
Sam Mohawk, a quality assurance investigator at the 737 assembly plant near Seattle, claims Boeing hid evidence of the situation after the Federal Aviation Administration informed the company a year ago that it would inspect the plant.
“Once Boeing received such a notice, it ordered the majority of the (nonconfirming) parts that were being stored outside to be moved to another location," Mohawk said, according to the report. “Approximately 80 per cent of the parts were moved to avoid the watchful eyes of the FAA inspectors.”
The parts were later moved back or lost, Mohawk said. They included rudders, wing flaps and tail fins — all crucial in controlling a plane.
A Boeing spokesperson said the company got the subcommittee report late Monday night and was reviewing the claims. “We continuously encourage employees to report all concerns as our priority is to ensure the safety of our airplanes and the flying public,” the spokesperson said.
The FAA said it would “thoroughly investigate” claims raised in the Senate report.
The Senate subcommittee said that newly uncovered documents and whistleblower accounts “paint a troubling picture of a company that prioritizes speed of manufacturing and cutting costs over ensuring the quality and safety of aircraft.”
The 737 Max has a troubled history. The Justice Department is considering whether to prosecute Boeing for violating terms of a settlement it reached with the company over allegations it misled regulators who approved the plane. Max jets crashed in 2018 in Indonesia and 2019 in Ethiopia, killing 346 people. The FAA subsequently grounded the aircraft for more than a year and a half.
Mohawk told the Senate subcommittee that the number of unacceptable parts has exploded since production of the Max resumed following the crashes. He said the increase led supervisors to tell him and other workers to “cancel” records that indicated the parts were not suitable to be installed on planes.
The FAA briefly grounded some Max planes again after January’s mid-air blowout of a plug covering an emergency exit on the Alaska Airlines plane. The agency and the National Transportation Safety Board opened separate investigations of Boeing that are continuing.
The company says it has gotten the message. Boeing says it has slowed production, encouraged employees to report safety concerns, stopped assembly lines for a day to let workers talk about safety, and appointed a retired Navy admiral to lead a quality review. Late last month, it delivered an improvement plan ordered by the FAA.
“From the beginning, we took responsibility and cooperated transparently with the NTSB and the FAA,” Calhoun said in remarks prepared for the hearing. He defended the company’s safety culture.
“Our culture is far from perfect, but we are taking action and making progress,” Calhoun said in the prepared remarks. “We are taking comprehensive action today to strengthen safety and quality.”
Blumenthal called Calhoun’s testimony a necessary step for Boeing to regain public trust.
“Five years ago, Boeing made a promise to overhaul its safety practices and culture. That promise proved empty, and the American people deserve an explanation,” Blumenthal said when he announced the hearing.
The drumbeat of bad news for Boeing goes on, however.
In the past week, the FAA said it was investigating how falsely documented titanium parts got into Boeing's supply chain, and federal officials examined “substantial” damage to a Southwest Airlines 737 Max after an unusual mid-flight control issue.
Boeing disclosed that it hasn't received a single order for a new Max — previously its best-selling plane — in two months.
Blumenthal first asked Calhoun to appear before the Senate subcommittee after a whistleblower, a Boeing quality engineer, claimed that manufacturing mistakes were raising safety risks on two of the biggest Boeing planes, the 787 Dreamliner and the 777. He said the company needed to explain why the public should be confident about Boeing’s work.
Boeing pushed back against the whistleblower's claims, saying that extensive testing and inspections showed none of the problems that the engineer had predicted.
Calhoun announced in late March that he would retire at the end of the year. The head of the company’s commercial-airplanes unit resigned the day of Calhoun's announcement.
Families of people who died in the Boeing Max crash in Ethiopia plan to attend Tuesday's hearing on Capitol Hill. They have pressed the Justice Department repeatedly to prosecute Boeing.
“We will not rest until we see justice.," said Zipporah Kuria, whose father died in the crash. She said the U.S. government should “hold Boeing and its corporate executives criminally responsible for the deaths of 346 people.”
The Justice Department determined last month that Boeing violated a 2021 settlement that shielded the company from prosecution for fraud for allegedly misleading regulators who approved the 737 Max. A top department official said Boeing failed to make changes to detect and prevent future violations of anti-fraud laws.
Prosecutors have until July 7 to decide what to do next.
The clock is ticking for families looking to take advantage of the interim Canada Dental Benefit (CDB). The second and final application period closes on June 30, offering up to $650 per child for essential dental care expenses for up to two years.
A former Saskatchewan Mountie who shot and killed his lover has been handed an 11 year sentence.
Police say an arrest has been made in connection with the attempted stabbing of a man who confronted a suspect who was driving dangerously in Scarborough over the weekend.
A video of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shouting 'slava Ukraini' — which translates to 'glory to Ukraine' — during a photo opportunity with dozens of other world leaders has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times online.
J.J. Rice, a United States-born kitefoiler who was hopeful of one day competing for Tonga at an Olympics, has died in a diving accident at the age of 18.
LCBO employees will be in a legal position to strike on July 5, according to its union.
A seniors home in Montreal's West Island will have to shuttle most of its residents to nearby shopping centres to stay cool in the middle of a blistering heat wave after Hydro-Quebec refused to postpone a planned power outage in the area.
According to local forecasts, extreme heat wave warnings are in effect for eastern Canada, with temperatures feeling as warm as low 40s.
McGill University says it is ending negotiations with pro-Palestinian activists who are occupying the lower field of its downtown Montreal campus.
WestJet mechanics say they are poised to walk off the job early as Thursday night after serving the airline with a 72-hour strike notice yesterday.
New York’s top court on Tuesday declined to hear Donald Trump’s gag order appeal in his hush money case, leaving the restrictions in place following his felony conviction last month.
A plastic surgeon in the Florida Panhandle was charged with his wife's death after she suffered a cardiac arrest and died days after he performed after-hours procedures on her in his clinic last year, authorities said.
The United States paused safety inspections for avocados and mangos from a top-producing Mexican state due to a security incident involving U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) staff, a spokesperson for the agency said on Monday.
The shooter who opened fire in a Colorado LGBTQ2S+ nightclub in 2022, killing five people and injuring 19, was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 190 years.
U.S. President Joe Biden is taking an expansive election year step to offer relief to potentially hundreds of thousands of immigrants without legal status in the U.S., aiming to balance his own aggressive crackdown on the southern border earlier this month that enraged advocates and many Democratic lawmakers.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday claimed the United States is withholding weapons and implied this was slowing Israel's offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where fighting has exacerbated the already dire humanitarian situation for Palestinians.
With just a few days standing between MPs and summertime in their ridings, the pressure is on the federal Liberals clear their legislative priority list. Meanwhile, the Conservatives are pushing for House of Commons committees to keep working through the summer.
A future Conservative government would continue to support a ban on the use of replacement workers at federally regulated workplaces during a strike, leader Pierre Poilievre's office said Tuesday.
Quebec is has more private doctors than any other province in the country -- why are so many choosing to practice outside the public system?
'Don't let the bastards wear you down.' That phrase, instilled in Dr. Anthony Fauci as a student at a Jesuit-run school might as well be the motto of his professional life.
A drift bottle cast off from Machias Seal Island in the Bay of Fundy in the 1960s recently washed up near Boston.
Space data is being used to monitor and protect endangered North Atlantic right whales in Canadian waters.
The federal government is dodging questions about whether artificial intelligence companies should be paying Canadian news publishers for content their chatbots are openly using.
Justin Timberlake was arraigned on one count of driving while intoxicated and released from police custody in New York, according to his attorney.
Canadian pop superstar says living with stiff person syndrome was a battle, though she didn't feel alone.
Gordon Ramsay says he’s grateful to be alive but shaken after a recent cycling accident in Connecticut.
Experts say workers should regularly check that they’re taking advantage of vacation time and other benefits, lest they leave money on the table.
Nvidia became the world's most valuable company on Tuesday, dethroning tech heavyweight Microsoft as its high-end processors play a central role in a race to dominate a surge in artificial intelligence technology.
With parents, lawmakers and experts increasingly concerned about the health and safety of kids using social media and excessive screen time, a U.S. company says it has a solution: a 'kid-safe smartphone.'
The Trooping the Colour marked the first public outing this year for the Princess of Wales, who has not been seen at any official royal engagements since December 2023. We now know that was due to abdominal surgery and preventive chemotherapy, with no return to public life anytime soon. But the Princess of Wales chose this occasion to soft launch her return to royal life, and it was eagerly anticipated.
Jake Paul will square off against former UFC fighter and now bare-knuckle boxer 'Platinum' Mike Perry in an eight-round cruiserweight bout on July 20 in Tampa, Fla.
There remains zero margin for error for the Edmonton Oilers.
Stellantis is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a software glitch that can disable the rearview cameras.
In the face of pervasive auto theft in Toronto, some residents are looking to retractable bollards to stand between their vehicle and potential thieves.
Chrome’s century-long reign as that added bit of flash and glamour on new cars may be coming to an end. For least one major auto maker, environmental and serious health concerns are outweighing its aesthetic appeal.
A steer auctioned off on behalf a Saskatchewan teenager with a rare neurological disorder has raised more than $50,000 for an MRI project in his hometown.
Josh MacDonald and his family hosted a fundraising game for Arthritis Society Canada at the Sydney River Elementary gymnasium on Friday.
A Grade 12 student in Waterloo, Ont. is getting international recognition for a 3D animated film she created.
A military jet that has been stored for over a decade at the Regina’s airport may soon fly again and help with future rocket development.
For some, living on the moon is an idea that is truly out of this world. But for others, it’s a concept edging closer to reality.
Halifax chef Lauren Marshall was working in the Bahamas on a special event in February when she fainted and fell from a golf cart, hitting the back of her head.
The thunderstorm that hit Ottawa Thursday evening was accompanied by heavy rain and lightning that struck a house in Orléans.
Canadian and U.S. ironworkers shook hands across the border as the Gordie Howe bridge deck officially becomes an international crossing.
A major British Columbia shipbuilding company, which builds and services vessels for the Royal Canadian Navy, has been fined more than $700,000 after a worker suffered carbon monoxide poisoning at the company's Victoria shipyard.
Police on Vancouver Island are warning fans about a “Swiftie swindle” scamming Taylor Swift fans out of their money with fraudulent ticket sales on social media.
A new renal hemodialysis unit will be built at Surrey Memorial Hospital, officials announced Tuesday.
Almost 24 hours after a triple fatal shooting inside an office space in Toronto's North York neighbourhood, police are still on scene investigating how this crime unfolded and new details have surfaced about the victims.
One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in downtown Toronto.
Now that repairs are complete on a catastrophic water main break in Calgary and work is underway on multiple other locations, Calgary's mayor says a third-party review will be launched into what happened.
With the complete transition of the Genesee Generating Station southwest of Edmonton to natural gas, Alberta is done using coal to make power.
Trial began Tuesday for one of the two teenage brothers charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of an 18 year old in the southeast community of Copperfield in September.
A water main break right outside CHEO has forced the hospital to cancel elective surgeries and some clinic visits for the day Tuesday because its access to water has been disrupted, cutting off drinking water and air conditioning.
Your garbage may be on display for your neighbours and waste collectors in the future through clear garbage bags, if Ottawa's new three-bag limit is not effective in reducing the amount of waste heading to landfills.
The outcome of traffic stops in the city of Ottawa in the last 10 years show Black and Middle Eastern drivers were more likely to be pulled over, but also more likely to be released without charges, suggesting a possible pattern of racial bias, according to the results of a major report on Ottawa police traffic stops.
With a heat wave sweeping the Greater Montreal area this week, the Montreal Children's Hospital is reminding parents and guardians that it is never acceptable to leave a child in a car.
McGill University says it is ending negotiations with pro-Palestinian activists who are occupying the lower field of its downtown Montreal campus.
A road trip for a father and daughter that began as a nightmare quickly turned into a dream come true for the pair thanks to a couple of generous Oilers fans.
A report of a suspicious vehicle last week led mounties to a man in possession of stolen goods and suspected drugs.
Environment Canada has placed the entirety of the Maritimes under heat warnings as of Tuesday afternoon.
A Lower Sackville, N.S., man is facing several charges for allegedly driving more than 80 km/h over the posted speed limit while impaired last week.
The Nova Scotia RCMP says an elderly man has died following a head-on collision in James River on Monday morning.
New data from the Winnipeg Police Service's 2023 statistical report shows total crimes in the city were down compared to 2022; however, violent crimes are on the rise.
Two security guards at the Osborne Village Shoppers Drug Mart were assaulted during a robbery that caused thousands of dollars in damage and hundreds of dollars in cosmetics were stolen.
A steady stream of rain didn't dampen spirits Tuesday morning as Winnipeg's first Krispy Kreme opened its doors.
Members of the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) were busy last week during a two day enforcement blitz that focused on everything from speeding to impaired driving.
A 53-year-old man from Melville is dead after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a deer west of Stockholm, Sask.
A new device in Brantford, Ont. is providing people with low-barrier access to harm reduction supplies.
Robbers smashed through the front door of an Elmira jewelry store on Tuesday. Police are now looking for two suspects.
A former Saskatchewan Mountie who shot and killed his lover has been handed an 11 year sentence.
A North Battleford fire investigator discovered human remains inside a home that was destroyed in a fire on Saturday.
A Saskatoon high school student brought home some hardware from a national science competition, and she’s just getting warmed up.
The owner of a northern Ontario campground continues the cleanup after a powerful storm swept through the region last Thursday prompting severe weather and tornado warnings.
The provincial government has signed agreements with First Nations near the Ring of Fire area in northwestern Ontario to provide funding for highway infrastructure, skills training and other projects.
After being found guilty nine months ago, the man involved in the 2019 hit and run of Tristan Roby has been sentenced.
Officers recently stopped a driver on Highway 6 in South Bruce Peninsula for traveling over 160 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
Stratford Police have been busy this month with four significant drug and property seizures.
A widespread community power outage in Orillia is impacting several services on Tuesday.
A woman accused alongside several men in a human and drug trafficking investigation in Simcoe County hopes to be granted bail.
The province's Independent Electricity System Operator, which manages the electricity grid in Ontario, said megawatt usage is hitting peak levels.
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect after a $2,200 pharmacy theft.
A Windsor police officer has been awarded the 2023 Ontario Medal for Police Bravery after helping save a man in a fiery crash.
British Columbia's worker safety agency is moving to address "gaps" in construction crane safety after recent accidents, including fatalities.
A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.
Lethbridge police are investigating reports of a cougar near a residential community on Tuesday morning.
Pharmacies in southern Alberta were as busy as ever this spring, with many people seeking allergy relief in April and May.
This Sunday is Father’s Day and the City of Lethbridge is helping those honour the memory of loved ones.
To address community concerns surrounding safety in downtown Sault Ste. Marie, police are opening a new station in the area.
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.
Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.
