BoC's governing council split on whether interest rates need to rise further
Further interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada are very much still on the table as its governing council remains split on whether rates may need to rise further.
The central bank on Wednesday released its summary of deliberations detailing the discussions governing council members had in the lead-up to its Oct. 25 rate decision, which kept its key rate on hold at five per cent.
On the issue of whether interest rates are high enough, the summary suggests members of the governing council are split.
"Some members felt that it was more likely than not that the policy rate would need to increase further to return inflation to target. Others viewed the most likely scenario as one where a five per cent policy rate would be sufficient to get inflation back to the two per cent target, provided it was maintained at that level for long enough," the summary said.
The Bank of Canada ultimately decided to exert patience, but members of the governing council agreed to revisit whether rates need to rise further.
The central bank remains concerned that inflation is not falling fast enough, despite the economy responding to higher interest rates.
Canada's inflation rate fell to 3.8 per cent in September, but underlying price pressures have not eased by much in recent months.
Core measures of inflation, which strip out volatile price movements, have remained in the 3.5 to 4.0 per cent range over the last year, the central bank notes.
The Bank of Canada's governing council attributed the persistence of high inflation to several factors, including rising shelter prices.
The central bank's interest rate hikes are partly to blame for that, given they have fed into higher mortgage interest costs for Canadians.
However, the central bank has recently noted that other shelter costs remain elevated, largely due to imbalances in the housing market.
"Higher interest rates would normally exert downward pressure on house prices and other costs that are closely linked to house prices, such as maintenance, taxes and insurance," the central bank said.
"However, the ongoing structural shortage of housing supply in the economy was sustaining elevated house prices. And the rapid increase in Canada's population had added to the existing imbalance between demand and supply for housing."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Loblaw raises the affordability alarm as grocery code of conduct nears completion
As the grocery code of conduct nears completion, the Canadian industry's biggest player is raising concerns the guidelines could add fuel to the food inflation fire.
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
More Canadian households struggling to put food on the table due to high cost of living: report
As the cost-of-living crisis persists, two-parent households are increasingly turning to food banks across Canada to feed their families, according to a new report.
Slowdown in inflation supports interest rate pause next week, economists say
Canada's inflation rate edged down to 3.8 per cent last month as price pressures eased across the economy, setting the stage for the Bank of Canada to hold its key interest rate steady next week, economists say.
OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances
As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.
Food Banks Canada report paints dire picture of Canada-wide affordability crisis
The data was collected from food banks across Canada, and this year's Hunger Count, as well as other studies, show more and more Canadians are 'struggling to pay for basic expenses, and that levels of food insecurity are rising dramatically.'
High stakes for homeowners facing choice between fixed- or variable-rate mortgage
Deciding between a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage has always been a challenging choice for borrowers looking to buy a home or renew a loan, but with interest rates sitting at levels not seen in decades, the stakes are especially high.
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio down in Q2 as income grew
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to how much they earn fell in the second quarter as disposable income comfortably outpaced the growth in debt and demand for mortgages fell.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Canadians are hurting and crying out that it needs to stop': PM Trudeau on Israel-Hamas war
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling out the 'unacceptable' rise in hate surfacing in Canada amid the Israel-Hamas war, and calling for Canadians to remember 'this is not who we are.' In his remarks, the prime minister also restated the Canadian government's calls for humanitarian pauses, amid continuing pushes for Canada to call for an immediate ceasefire.
BoC's governing council split on whether interest rates need to rise further
Further interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada are very much still on the table as its governing council remains split on whether rates may need to rise further.
Colorado funeral home owner, wife arrested on charges linked to handling of at least 189 bodies: FBI
The owner of a Colorado funeral home and his wife have been arrested after the decaying remains of at least 189 people were recently found at his facility.
Texas officials issue shelter-in-place order after chemical plant explosion that injured worker
A massive fire at a chemical plant in rural Texas on Wednesday sent a plume of black smoke into the sky as officials closed down a local highway and ordered residents to take shelter.
More Canadians are buying EVs but is there enough infrastructure to support the industry?
Electric vehicle sales in Canada has been increasing over the last several years but charging infrastructure and repair shops are adapting slower.
Live updates: Ivanka Trump testifies she wasn't involved in documents central to her father's civil fraud trial
Ivanka Trump testified Wednesday that she had no role in her father's personal financial statements, echoing her adult brothers about documents central to the civil fraud trial that could reshape Donald Trump's family business.
3 injured following explosion in west Ottawa
Firefighters are on scene following an explosion at a fire station construction site at 1075 March Road in Kanata.
Alberta announces new health delivery system, promises to try to protect jobs
The Alberta government says protecting jobs will be a priority as it embarks on a massive restructuring of its health system.
What a just-released report says about Canada's most common and deadly form of cancer
A report released Wednesday by the Canadian Cancer Society details how deaths from lung cancer—the most common and deadly form of cancer in Canada—have taken a significant tumble in recent years, a step forward believed to be connected largely to reductions in smoking and tobacco use.
Canada
-
Alberta announces new health delivery system, promises to try to protect jobs
The Alberta government says protecting jobs will be a priority as it embarks on a massive restructuring of its health system.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 3 injured following explosion in west Ottawa
Firefighters are on scene following an explosion at a fire station construction site at 1075 March Road in Kanata.
-
Several people hospitalized after coach bus rolls near Wolseley, Sask.
Several people have been injured in a bus rollover on Highway 1 near the Town of Wolseley, according to police.
-
'Only a last resort': Inclusion Alberta calls on parents to help close seclusion rooms
A family advocacy group is calling on all Alberta parents to have a conversation with their children's schools about the practice of seclusion rooms, something it says can cause serious emotional and psychological damage.
-
Loblaw raises the affordability alarm as grocery code of conduct nears completion
As the grocery code of conduct nears completion, the Canadian industry's biggest player is raising concerns the guidelines could add fuel to the food inflation fire.
-
Judge gives final instructions to jury before deliberations in Nygard sex assault trial
The judge presiding over Peter Nygard's sexual assault trial is giving his final instructions to the jury today before they begin deliberating their verdict in the case.
World
-
House nears vote on censuring Rashida Tlaib over her rhetoric about the Israel-Hamas war
The House was nearing a showdown vote late Tuesday on whether to punish Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan -- the only Palestinian American in Congress -- for her rhetoric about the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Mexican president wants to force private freight rail companies to schedule passenger service
Mexico's president announced Wednesday that he will require private rail companies that mostly carry freight to offer passenger service or else have the government schedule its own trains on their tracks.
-
Texas officials issue shelter-in-place order after chemical plant explosion that injured worker
A massive fire at a chemical plant in rural Texas on Wednesday sent a plume of black smoke into the sky as officials closed down a local highway and ordered residents to take shelter.
-
Parents of a terminally ill baby lose U.K. legal battle to bring her home
A judge at Britain's High Court ruled Wednesday that life support for a terminally ill 8-month-old baby should be withdrawn in a hospice or hospital, despite efforts by the infant's parents and the Italian government to transport her to Italy for further treatment.
-
Ukraine hails 'historic step' as EU takes Kyiv closer to membership amid war with Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised as a 'historic step' a recommendation by the European Union executive on Wednesday to invite Kyiv to begin membership talks as soon as it meets final conditions, even as it fights to repel Russia's war.
-
Turkish high court upholds disputed disinformation law. The opposition wanted it annuled
Turkiye's highest court on Wednesday upheld a controversial media law that mandates prison terms for people deemed to be spreading "disinformation," rejecting the main opposition party's request for its annulment.
Politics
-
'Canadians are hurting and crying out that it needs to stop': PM Trudeau on Israel-Hamas war
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling out the 'unacceptable' rise in hate surfacing in Canada amid the Israel-Hamas war, and calling for Canadians to remember 'this is not who we are.' In his remarks, the prime minister also restated the Canadian government's calls for humanitarian pauses, amid continuing pushes for Canada to call for an immediate ceasefire.
-
More Canadians could soon be leaving Gaza after names appear in latest document
More Canadians could soon be leaving Gaza after their names appeared in the latest published document by Gaza's General Authority of Crossings and Borders.
-
NDP keeps carbon tax debate alive in the House with motion calling for home heating GST relief
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his party kept the carbon pricing debate alive in the House of Commons Tuesday by advancing a motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to remove the GST off all forms of home heating. Later, the Senate voted to advance a bill seeking further carbon price exemptions.
Health
-
Alberta announces new health delivery system, promises to try to protect jobs
The Alberta government says protecting jobs will be a priority as it embarks on a massive restructuring of its health system.
-
Syphilis cases in newborns in the U.S. skyrocketed in 2022. Health officials suggest more testing
Alarmed by yet another jump in syphilis cases in newborns, U.S. health officials are calling for stepped-up prevention measures, including encouraging millions of women of childbearing age and their partners to get tested for the sexually transmitted disease.
-
On anniversary of partner's death, Vancouver man asks why local hospital still won't allow MAID
Two years ago, Vancouverite Scott Harrison lost the love of his life. His partner Christina Bates was forced to be transferred to Vancouver General Hospital on the morning of Nov. 7, 2021 in order to fulfill her wish of medical assistance in dying, or MAiD.
Sci-Tech
-
To help 2024 voters, Meta says it will begin labeling political ads that use AI-generated imagery
Facebook and Instagram will require political ads running on their platforms to disclose if they were created using artificial intelligence, their parent company announced on Wednesday.
-
The last primate in North America: New fossil analysis reveals a story 30 million years in the making
Today, the only primates that make North America their home are humans. But 30 million years ago, a tiny, scrappy primate represented the last bastion of non-Homo sapiens primates on this continent—and researchers are finally able to piece together its story of survival.
-
Here's how a Canadian photographer took these astronomical photos of the northern lights
On Sunday, some Canadians were able to see a light show like no other, one that photographer Matt Melnyk was able to capture. Here's what it looked like.
Entertainment
-
It's a Hallmark moment in St. John's with three local movies hitting TV screens
Three locally-produced films are hitting the Hallmark channel this month. It’s a promising sign in Newfoundland and Labrador’s growing film industry.
-
'The Legend of Zelda' will be made into a live-action film
Nintendo is developing a live-action film based on its hit video game 'The Legend of Zelda,' the Japanese company behind the Super Mario franchise said Wednesday. The film, with financing from Sony Pictures Entertainment as well as its own investment, will be directed by Wes Ball.
-
'Grey's Anatomy' star Patrick Dempsey named Sexiest Man Alive
He's not just 'McDreamy' anymore -- Patrick Dempsey is now also People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive.