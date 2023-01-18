BMO receives regulatory approval for Bank of the West acquisition

BMO signage in Ottawa on Sept. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick BMO signage in Ottawa on Sept. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

MORE Business News

YOUR FINANCES

opinion

opinion | What is the CERB advance payment?

In early 2020, 25.1 per cent of Canadians received $2,000 from the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, according to Statistics Canada. In his latest column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how repayment works.