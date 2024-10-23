BMO online service outages reported by customers

Dozens of Bank of Montreal customers said they faced website outages early Wednesday morning, according to reports.

About 70 users were reporting site outages shortly before 9 a.m., according to third-party service DownDetector. CTVNews.ca has reached out to BMO for more information. The bank has not yet confirmed an issue.

Reported issues appear to affect major population centres such as Vancouver, Calgary, the Greater Toronto Area, Montreal and Halifax.

Close to three-in-four of the reported problems are categorized under "online banking," with another 23 per cent tagged "online login."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.