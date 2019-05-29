

Armina Ligaya, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Bank of Montreal's strong contributions from its U.S. business in its second quarter were not enough to satisfy expectations due to severance costs -- a move that the lender expects to generate millions of cost savings in the long run.

Canada's fourth-largest bank benefited from growth in the U.S. and at home, as well as in wealth management in its second quarter, but BMO Capital markets saw a drop in quarterly profits as it took a non-recurring severance charge of $120 million before taxes.

"We feel good about our performance ... having earned through a severance cost with strong operating performance across our businesses," BMO chief executive Darryl White told a conference call on Wednesday.

BMO said Wednesday its profit amounted to $1.497 billion for the quarter ended April 30, up 20 per cent from a year prior. On an adjusted basis, however, its quarterly profit totalled $1.522 billion, up four per cent from a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, BMO reported diluted cash earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, up five per cent from $2.20 during the same period a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a profit of $2.33, according to those surveyed by Thomson Reuters Eikon.

The Toronto-based lender also hiked its quarterly payment to shareholders by three cents to $1.03 per share as it announced its latest earnings.

BMO's underlying fundamentals at its Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking divisions remained "solid" this quarter, with growth on both sides of the border, said Scott Chan, an analyst with Canaccord Genuity Corp.

The bank's capital markets business faced a severance charge $90-million after tax, that if excluded, would have resulted in BMO's earnings per share exceeding Canaccord's estimate, he added. The severance charge had a negative impact of roughly 14 cents per share.

"Outside of the severance charge, capital markets would have produced a strong showing, while wealth management rebounded from last quarter," he said in a note to clients.

BMO's primary rationale behind the severance charge was to "align our resources with the current market environment," Dan Barclay, the bank's group head of capital markets, told analysts on a conference call.

The bank has committed to delivering strong operating leverage, and this move was part of its program to deliver on that, Barclay added.

"We expect this to contribute to the bottom line immediately, with an expectation of $40 million in savings this year and a run rate of $80 (million) next year."

In the latest quarter, the lender's U.S. personal and commercial banking division was a bright spot for the bank, with reported net income of $406 million, up 17 per cent from the prior year. The bank said the results were largely due to good revenue growth and lower provisions for credit losses, partially offset by higher expenses.

The bank's domestic personal and commercial banking arm posted net income of $615 million, up roughly five per cent from a year earlier. The division's results reflected good revenue growth, which was partially offset by higher expenses and higher provisions for credit losses.

BMO Wealth Management reported second quarter net income of $305 million, up three per cent from the year prior.

BMO Capital Markets posted quarterly net income of $249 million, down nearly 13 per cent from $286 million in the prior year. The bank said its strong performance in investment and corporate banking and higher trading products revenue were largely offset by severance expenses and higher provisions for credit losses.

BMO's total provisions for credit losses, or money set aside for bad loans, amounted to $176 million, up slightly from $160 million a year prior but lower than analysts expected.

The bank's common equity tier one ratio, a key measure of a lender's financial health, stood at 11.3 per cent as of April 30. This is down from 11.4 per cent in the previous quarter but flat from one year ago.

Overall, BMO's second-quarter results were "notionally in line to modestly ahead," said Robert Sedran, an analyst with CIBC Capital Markets in a note to clients.

White said Wednesday that the lender has "good momentum" across its businesses which it expects to drive performance for the remainder of the year.

For the first half of the 2019 financial year, the bank's adjusted earnings per share is up seven per cent, and its U.S. segment contributed roughly 35 per cent of adjusted earnings, he told a conference call.

"We believe we are on track to deliver that same level of growth in the second half of the year as well."

BMO was the last of Canada's Big Five lenders to report its second-quarter results in what has been a mixed showing for the sector. National Bank of Canada will report its results on Thursday.

The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce kicked off the latest round of earnings last week with a slight increase in its second-quarter profit, but fell short of estimates amid sluggish loan growth.

Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank, however, both delivered better-than-expected results. RBC benefited from strong loan growth and higher interest rates, while TD saw growth in its retail banking divisions on both sides of the border.

The Bank of Nova Scotia on Tuesday reported a slight rise in second-quarter profits on strong contributions from its international business, particularly in Latin America, but fell short of analyst estimates. The miss was driven by a surge in the lender's provisions for loan losses in connection with several recent acquisitions, as required by accounting rules.