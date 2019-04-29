BMO fined 1.25M euros by Ireland's central bank for breaching licence conditions
The BMO Bank of Montreal logo is seen on the BMO Nova Centre, housing their Atlantic Canadian headquarters and support services, in Halifax on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 29, 2019 11:42AM EDT
TORONTO -- The Bank of Montreal's Irish subsidiary has been fined 1.25 million euros by Ireland's central bank for breaching a condition of its banking licence.
The central bank says the Bank of Montreal Ireland plc. failed to establish and maintain processes and controls to ensure the submission of certain reports regarding operational risk.
It said BMO has admitted the breaches in full.
BMO was not immediately available for comment.
The central bank says the appropriate fine amounted to 1.78 million euros but this was reduced by 30 per cent, as per its procedures for early settlements.
It added that this was the Canadian lender's second reprimand and fine for deficiencies in regulatory reporting.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Federal Court orders second WestJet exec to testify in competition probe
- BMO fined 1.25M euros by Ireland's central bank for breaching licence conditions
- Trudeau, Abe tout Trump-less trade gains made under TPP deal
- Boeing shareholders meet as company's plane faces scrutiny
- WestJet suspends Halifax-Paris, other routes, to deal with 737 Max grounding