BMO Financial Group reports third-quarter profit down from year ago
BMO Financial Group reported third-quarter net income of $1.37 billion, down from $2.28 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, as it took a $945-million charge related to its acquisition of Bank of the West.
The bank said Tuesday its profit amounted to $1.95 for the quarter ended July 31, down from a profit of $3.41 per diluted share a year ago.
Revenue totalled $6.10 billion, down from $7.56 billion in the same quarter last year.
Provisions for credit losses amounted to $136 million for the quarter compared with a recovery of credit losses of $70 million in the bank's third quarter last year.
On an adjusted basis, BMO says it earned $3.09 per diluted share for the quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $3.44 per diluted share a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected the bank to earn an adjusted profit of $3.14 per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
"We continue to execute our disciplined growth strategy, investing in our talent and technology, including the integration of Bank of the West, to deliver long-term returns for our shareholders and progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future and inclusive society," BMO chief executive Darryl White said in a statement.
BMO announced a deal in December to buy Bank of the West for US$16.3 billion. The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected by the end of December.
For its third quarter, BMO's Canadian personal and commercial banking business earned $965 million, up from $828 million in the same quarter last year, while its U.S. personal and commercial banking arm earned $568 million, up from $550 million a year earlier.
BMO's wealth management business earned $324 million, down from $379 million a year ago, and BMO Capital Markets earned $262 million, down from $553 million in the same quarter last year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2022
