TORONTO -- A blockbuster deal in the telecom sector helped lift Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading as Rogers Communications announced an agreement to buy Shaw Communications in a deal valued at $26 billion.

The telecom sector led the way higher as the S&P/TSX composite index was up 19.76 points at 18,871.08.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 6.51 points at 32,772.13. The S&P 500 index was down 6.02 points at 3,937.32, while the Nasdaq composite was up 41.71 points at 13,361.57.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.01 cents US compared with 80.04 cents US on Friday.

The April crude oil contract was down US$1.04 at US$64.57 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down nine cents at US$2.51 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$5.50 at US$1,725.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was up less than a penny at US$4.14 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2021