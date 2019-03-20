Blaze extinguished at Texas petrochemicals facility
Golfers practice at the Battleground Golf Course driving range as a chemical fire at Intercontinental Terminals Company sends dark smoke over Deer Park, Texas, on March 19, 2019. (Melissa Phillip / Houston Chronicle via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019 9:08AM EDT
HOUSTON -- Crews have extinguished a fire that's burned for days at a Houston-area petrochemicals storage facility.
International Terminals Company says the blaze in Deer Park was extinguished as of 3 a.m. Wednesday. The fire began Sunday at the facility southeast of Houston, sending a huge, dark plume of smoke thousands of feet in the air, though officials said air quality remained safe.
ITC says crews will continue to spray foam and water on the storage tanks that caught fire to cool them down and prevent the fire from reigniting.
The company says steam and smoke will be visible, and the fire could still flare back up.
The tanks that caught fire contained components of gasoline and materials used in nail polish remover, glues and paint thinner.
