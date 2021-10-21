Blackstone buys majority stake in Spanx, valuing it at US$1.2 billion

Stock prices are seen in this stock image (Pexels/Pixabay) Stock prices are seen in this stock image (Pexels/Pixabay)

MORE Business News

BNN Bloomberg RADIO

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Conservatives say they're against decision to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for MPs

The federal Conservatives—the only caucus yet to confirm how many of its MPs remain unvaccinated—have come out in opposition to the new mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy announced by the House of Commons. The decision taken by a cross-party committee of MPs that means that as of Nov. 22, anyone entering the House of Commons precinct will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social