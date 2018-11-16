BlackBerry to buy cybersecurity company Cylance for US$1.4 billion
BlackBerry Ltd. says it's been ordered to pay $137 million to Nokia Corp. in a patent licence dispute.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 16, 2018 6:24AM EST
WATERLOO, Ont. -- Blackberry Ltd. has announced it is acquiring an artificial intelligence and cybersecurity company for US$1.4 billion cash.
Blackberry says pending regulatory approvals and closing conditions, the deal to acquire California-based Cylance is expected to close before the end of the fiscal year in February 2019.
The company says the deal also includes the assumption of Cylance's unvested employee incentives.
Blackberry says Cylance is a pioneer in applying artificial intelligence, algorithmic science and machine learning to cybersecurity software.
Cylance will operate as a separate business unit within BlackBerry.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- One month after legalization, illicit cannabis shops doing brisk business
- BlackBerry to buy cybersecurity company Cylance for US$1.4 billion
- Canadian crude oil industry in crisis as prices plunge to record low
- Beloved toy store FAO Schwarz makes its comeback
- World markets mixed on trade, Brexit tensions