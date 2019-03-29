BlackBerry reports US$51-million Q4 profit, beats profit and revenue estimates
BlackBerry's headquarters in Waterloo, Ont. is shown on Wednesday, June 22 , 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 29, 2019 7:31AM EDT
WATERLOO, Ont. -- BlackBerry Ltd. says it earned US$51 million in its latest quarter as revenue climbed higher fuelled by gains in its software and services business.
The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it earned eight cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Feb. 28.
That compared with a loss of $10 million or six cents per diluted share a year ago.
Revenue totalled $255 million, up from $233 million.
On an adjusted basis, BlackBerry says it earned 11 cents per share for the quarter.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of six cents per share on revenue of $241.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Dollarama looking to increase lower-price traffic generation as growth lags
- 1,500 jobs impacted as FCA cuts shift at Windsor, Ont. plant
- Huawei defends security record as annual sales top US$100B
- Town of Innisfil to accept Bitcoin for tax payments, in one-year pilot project
- Two Canadian brothers among thousands stranded by WOW Air shutting down