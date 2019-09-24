BlackBerry reports US$44M Q2 loss, revenue up
Published Tuesday, September 24, 2019
WATERLOO, Ont. -- BlackBerry Ltd. reported a loss of US$44 million in its latest quarter as revenue grew 16 per cent compared with year ago.
The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the loss amounted to eight cents per basic share for the quarter ended Aug. 31.
That compared with an profit of $43 million or eight cents per share a year ago.
Revenue in what was BlackBerry's fiscal second quarter grew to $244 million, up from $210 million in the same quarter last year.
The recently acquired Cylance operation contributed $35 million in revenue, which was partly offset by declines in BlackBerry's other revenue streams.
On an adjusted basis, BlackBerry reported it broke even on a per share basis.
Analysts on average had expected the company to break even, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
