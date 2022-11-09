Bitcoin tumbles as investors panic over FTX failure
The fallout in cryptocurrencies deepened Wednesday as investors were shaken by the failure of one of the sector's most hyped companies.
Bitcoin tumbled 12 per cent Wednesday, briefly dipping to a two-year low below US$17,000. The digital asset has fallen some 75 per cent from its all-time high near US$69,000 a year ago. Ether, the second most popular crypto, tumbled 20 per cent to US$1,178 — also off 75 per cent from its record high.
Virtually all other tokens were also down, fueling contagion concerns in the notoriously unregulated sector.
The losses have worsened as doubts emerge about whether Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, would actually go through with plans announced Tuesday to acquire its smaller rival FTX.
The crypto news site CoinDesk, citing an unnamed source, reported that Binance is now "highly unlikely" to go through with the deal. That sparked a further selloff in cryptos, which were already getting pummeled because of FTX's abrupt failure Tuesday.
Representatives for Binance and FTX didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.
Even for assets known for their volatility, it's been a brutal week.
At the core of the panic is the proposed bailout of FTX, one of the largest crypto exchange platforms, by its larger rival Binance.
On Tuesday, FTX faced a sudden liquidity crisis and agreed to be acquired by Binance — an earthquake in the crypto world. But the deal is far from a sure thing, as Binance's CEO, Changpeng Zhao, tweeted that his company has the right to pull the plug at any time.
That uncertainty has investors on edge about whether the deal will go through.
FTX was previously valued at US$32 billion and had weighed the idea of going public. Its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, is a celebrity in the crypto scene, having ponied up millions of dollars to bail out struggling digital assets earlier this year as prices tumbled.
Bankman-Fried and Zhao had been trading barbs on social media before abruptly announcing a partnership to bail out FTX. On Sunday, Zhao announced that Binance would liquidate its holdings in FTX as speculation swirled about the company's financial health. In essence, that forced a US$580 million call that Bankman-Fried didn't have the liquidity to meet.
In a note to staff Wednesday, Zhao stressed that there was no "master plan" to buy FTX and that he didn't consider the deal a win for Binance.
"FTX going down is not good for anyone in the industry," he wrote in the memo, which he later tweeted. "User confidence is severely shaken. Regulators will scrutinize exchanges even more."
According to Bloomberg, the meltdown of FTX has already caught the eye of US financial regulators. The news site reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commision are investigating whether FTX properly handled customer funds, citing people familiar with the probe.
CNN Business has reached out to the SEC and CFTC for comment.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
What do senior citizens need to do to age in place?
Most Canadian seniors would prefer to stay in their homes for as long as possible, what is referred to as aging in place, rather than in an assisted living facility, according to recent studies that have come out this year. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips on how to age in place, so you can continue living life on your terms.
Less bang for your buck: Use up those gift cards
With the holidays approaching, financial expert Robyn Thompson advises that now is the time to use old gift cards as rising inflation affects their purchasing power.
How Canadians can save money when booking winter vacations in 2023
With many popular vacation destinations open to Canadians again since travel restrictions were dropped earlier this year, a travel expert advises those looking to book a winter trip to start booking now. Read Loren Christie’s tips on CTVNews.ca
OPINION | How long before I need to pay back COVID benefit overpayments?
At the start of the pandemic, many Canadians and their businesses received payments to help keep them afloat. But some of them were overpaid. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how long taxpayers have to pay the CRA back and what they need to do to avoid any consequences.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Why the cost of some No Name products in flyers is changing despite the announced price freeze
The cost of some No Name products is still changing in grocery flyers, despite the price freeze announced by Loblaw Companies Limited in October. CTVNews.ca takes a look at why this is happening.
Renewing your mortgage as BoC continues to hike interest rates: what to know
If your mortgage is up for renewal in the coming months, you may be beginning to panic at the prospect of paying more to finance your home as the Bank of Canada continues its interest rate hiking cycle.
opinion | How an economic recession in Canada could affect your finances
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how an economic recession could affect your finances and offers his tips to ensure that you're prepared for what's to come.