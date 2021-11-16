Bitcoin slips below US$60,000 for the first time in more than two weeks

This May 12, 2021, file photo shows an advertisement for the cryptocurrency Bitcoin displayed on a tram in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File) This May 12, 2021, file photo shows an advertisement for the cryptocurrency Bitcoin displayed on a tram in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

MORE Business News