Bitcoin continues steep slide
Bitcoin logos are displayed at the Inside Bitcoins conference and trade show, in New York on Monday, April 7, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mark Lennihan)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, January 17, 2018 12:08PM EST
The price of bitcoin has extended its slide. The digital currency was down 17 per cent to $9,425, according to the tracking site CoinDesk.
Bitcoin futures on the Cboe Futures Exchange were 14 per cent lower at $9,500. The futures allow investors to make bets on the future price of bitcoin. Many finance pros believe bitcoin is in a speculative bubble that could burst at any time.