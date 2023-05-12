Binance joins other crypto firms in 'proactively withdrawing' from Canada
Binance said on Friday it will join other prominent crypto businesses in "proactively withdrawing" from the Canadian marketplace.
"Unfortunately, (the) new guidance related to stablecoins and investor limits provided to crypto exchanges makes the Canada market no longer tenable for Binance at this time," the crypto exchange said in a tweet.
Canada has tightened regulations for crypto asset trading platforms in recent months, with the introduction of a pre-registration process. The companies that do not adhere to the rules will face potential enforcement action, according to the website of the Ontario Securities Commission.
Binance said it does not agree with the latest guidance and hopes to engage with the Canadian regulators to create a comprehensive framework for crypto operations in the country.
(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | Dos and don'ts of money while travelling
As a former financial advisor, I’ve always been fascinated by how the 'culture' around money differs from one region of the world to another,' writes personal finance commentator Christopher Liew. 'Today, I’ll outline some of the interesting money habits that I’ve noticed while travelling the globe, starting with some of our own!'
opinion | How much of a raise should you ask for in a time of high inflation?
With the rising cost of food and living expenses, you might be considering asking for a raise. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributer Christopher Liew explains how inflation could determine the extent of your raise, as well as other key factors.
opinion | Top sources of passive income for Canadians looking to earn more
On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the top sources of passive income in Canada, for those looking to increase their earnings.
Owe money to the CRA? Here are some repayment options
Getting an income tax refund can be a happy bonus for your household budget, but an unexpected tax bill can be an unpleasant surprise, especially if you don't have the cash on hand to pay it.
Canadians with celiac disease especially hard hit by grocery price pain, group says
Those prices have been increasing even more along with the rising cost of groceries overall. Celiac Canada says gluten-free products cost between 150 and 500 per cent more than their regular gluten-containing equivalents.
Why lettuce prices are rising in Canada
Canadians may notice a lack of leafy greens at grocery stores and restaurants, as lettuce prices spike and shortages loom.
opinion | This is how much debt is normal for your age
Have you ever stopped to wonder how much debt is typical for your age?
opinion | What happens if you mistakenly get a larger tax refund?
Was your 2022 tax refund larger than you expected it to be? For many, this likely comes as a pleasant surprise. However, overpayments are likely the result of a mistake on your part or the Canada Revenue Agency. If you don’t amend your returns and the overpayment isn’t returned, you could end up in hot water.