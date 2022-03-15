Bid underway to refloat cargo ship aground in Chesapeake Bay

The container ship Ever Forward, which ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay off the coast near Pasadena, Md., is seen from Downs Park on Monday, March 14, 2022. (Jeffrey F. Bill / The Baltimore Sun via AP) The container ship Ever Forward, which ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay off the coast near Pasadena, Md., is seen from Downs Park on Monday, March 14, 2022. (Jeffrey F. Bill / The Baltimore Sun via AP)

MORE Business News