Beyond Meat shares tumble after secondary offer is priced
Beyond Meat burgers -- patties made entirely of plants -- have seen a high level of success since being placed on the A&W menu. (Beyond Meat)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, August 1, 2019 7:53AM EDT
NEW YORK -- Shares of Beyond Meat are tumbling before the opening bell after it opened a secondary stock offering at more than six times the price of its initial public offering just three months ago.
In that time, shares are up 619%. The 10 year old company went public in May, selling shares for $25 each.
Beyond Meat offered 250,000 shares and existing shareholders are selling 3 million. Gross proceeds are anticipated at $40 million.
On Monday, Beyond Meat Inc. reported quarterly losses of $9.4 million, but its revenue of more than $67 million blew past expectations and it raised its outlook for the year.
Shares slid nearly 9% before the opening bell Thursday. The shares, which cost $25 in May, now go for more than $178 each.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Iran president: U.S. sanctions on foreign minister 'childish'
- Beyond Meat shares tumble after secondary offer is priced
- Global stocks follow Wall Street lower after Fed rate cut
- Oilsands CEOs take federal election message to voters in full-page newspaper ads
- Fire at Texas Exxon Mobil refinery slightly injures 37