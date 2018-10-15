Better wages, job protections in new contract with big Manitoba grocer, Loblaw
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 15, 2018 1:00PM EDT
WINNIPEG - About 3,500 workers at Superstore, Extra Foods, and No Frills stores in Manitoba have ratified a new contract with Loblaw.
United Food and Commercial Workers Local 832 says in a statement posted to its website that the five-year agreement -- voted on by its members on Sunday -- improves wages and protects full-time positions.
The union also says the deal includes improved health and welfare benefits, including enhanced sick time.
As well, the UFCW will work with Loblaw on a program to hire and retain persons with disabilities.
The ratification comes after the union and Loblaw reached a tentative contract on Sept. 28.
The statement did not contain details of Sunday's vote or the wage increase, and there was no immediate comment from Loblaw on the ratification.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- U.S. Sears files for Chapter 11 amid plunging sales, massive debt
- Companies optimistic even before new continental trade pact: Bank of Canada
- Better wages, job protections in new contract with big Manitoba grocer, Loblaw
- Canopy Growth buying U.S. hemp research firm Ebbu in deal worth more than $425M
- North American markets mixed as technology stocks weigh, loonie rises