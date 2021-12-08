Better.com CEO apologizes for firing employees over Zoom, 3 execs resign

The founder and CEO of mortgage company Better.com has apologized for firing 900 employees over Zoom just before the holidays, a move that received swift public condemnation and resulted in three executives resigning.

Vishal Garg wrote in a public message to employees Tuesday that he “failed to show the appropriate amount of respect and appreciation for the individuals who were affected.”

Garg said he “owns” the decision for the layoffs, but “blundered the execution” of the message – for which he was “deeply sorry.”

“[I] am committed to learning from this situation and doing more to be the leader that you expect me to be,” his message states.

Days after Garg’s mass Zoom layoff, three communications executives at Better.com resigned, including two heads of public relations and the vice-president of communications.

With a file from CNN