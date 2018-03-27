

CTVNews.ca Staff





Bell Canada President and CEO George Cope has received an award for his leadership and commitment to mental health through the Bell Let's Talk initiative.

Cope was honoured with the Miner’s Lamp Award at a gala in Toronto, attended by Canadian business and academic leaders. The event featured special appearances by Olympian Clara Hughes and former Toronto Maple Leaf Tie Domi.

The Miner’s Lamp award recognizes individuals who have shown outstanding leadership in eroding the stigma of mental illness. The Miner’s Lamp campaign has contributed to important mental health research, thanks to a partnership between IAMGOLD Corporation and the University of Toronto’s Department of Psychiatry, as well as other supporters of the annual gala.

The campaign says that all of the event proceeds go to the Miner’s Lamp Innovation Fund for the prevention and early detection of severe mental illness.

The Bell Let’s Talk campaign, which aims to break the stigma surrounding mental illness, raised almost $7 million dollars this year. Since 2008, the campaign has raised more than $93 million.

Bell Media owns CTV News.