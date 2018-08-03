Beer maker Heineken strikes deal to expand in China
In this Dec. 9, 2008, file photo, visitors watch Heineken commercials on large screens at the Heineken Experience, Amsterdam. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, August 3, 2018
BRUSSELS -- Dutch brewing company Heineken says it's buying a 40 per cent stake in the company that controls China's biggest beer maker, China Resources Beer.
Heineken said in a statement Friday that it would invest $3.1 billion in the venture as it seeks to expand in the world's biggest beer market.
It says that Chinese drinkers are embracing imported beers and that CRB, producer of the bestselling Snow lager, lacks a premium overseas brand.
The stake in CRB would significantly boost Heineken's distribution reach.
