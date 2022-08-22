Bed Bath & Beyond shares tank on reports that suppliers have halted product shipments
Shareholders are pulling the rug out from under Bed Bath & Beyond. The embattled retailer's stock dropped 11 per cent in early trading Monday on reports that some of the company's suppliers have stopped shipping products due to late payments for those goods.
The news couldn't come at a worse time for the housewares chain.
Bed Bath & Beyond is losing money, its sales are tumbling and the company announced in June that CEO Mark Tritton, who joined from Target in 2019 to try to turn things around, was being pushed out as the retailer's struggles continue.
And just last week, investor Ryan Cohen, Chewy founder and GameStop chairman, dumped almost his entire stake in the company not long after news of his purchase had lifted its share price in a meme-fueled buying frenzy.
Cohen's RC Ventures said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that the firm intended to sell up to 7.78 million shares of Bed Bath & Beyond as well as more than 16,000 call options that gave RC Ventures the right to buy more shares. The sale represents the vast majority of Cohen's stake in the company.
The steady drumbeat of problems at Bed Bath & Beyond has rattled investors with its stock falling nearly 60 per cent since Ryan's planned sale was confirmed late last week.
Now, several firms that provide short-term financing and credit insurance to Bed Bath & Beyond's vendors have reportedly revoked coverage.
Bed Bath & Beyond did not immediately respond to request for comment on this report.
Shoppers, put off by product shortages, lack of new items and unkempt stores, have been turning away from Bed Bath & Beyond in recent years. Add to that a post-Covid slowdown at home retailers across the board and the market is deeply bearish on this veteran chain.
In June, an analyst report raised alarm about just how bad things were getting for the company by suggesting that some of Bed Bath & Beyond stores may have cut air conditioning and other utilities to lower expenses and make up for a slump in sales — an accusation that the company denied.
-- CNN's Paul R. La Monica and Allison Morrow contributed to this story.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months: survey
The majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months, and two thirds of Canadians say they are stressed about money, according to an Angus Reid Institute survey.
Survival 'the only concern' as Canadian tenants struggle to pay rent
As rent prices rise, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of Canadians struggling to afford their homes. The surge in rent prices over the last few months has forced many to cut back on spending, with some having to relocate or move in with their parents.
How Canadians can save on exchange rates while travelling
At a time of high inflation, questions about what cards to use, how much local cash to withdraw and which currency conversion services to avoid are particularly valuable. Here's what to know when seeking cost-effective methods of spending money overseas.
As home prices drop, here's what you can get in Canada's most affordable markets
CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes in some of the most affordable regions across Canada, as many real estate markets see drops in average prices.
OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession in Canada, how should you prepare?
The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.
How rising interest rates are making GICs more attractive for investors
Rising interest rates might be bad news for Canadians with mortgages, but it also means higher rates on savings vehicles such as guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), prompting renewed interest in the investments.
Millennial Money: A scarcity money mindset can cost you
Factors beyond your control, like inflation or supply chain shortages, can limit your access to the things you need and make it harder to achieve your financial goals.
5 ways being single can cost you more
Amid high inflation and rising cost of living, a person's relationship status can impact their finances. There are five ways in which flying solo can put you at a financial disadvantage and a few ways to mitigate them.