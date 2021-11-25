BCE urges CRTC reject Rogers-Shaw deal, independents call for safeguards

Edward Rogers, right, Chairman of Rogers Communications, and Brad Shaw, Chairman and CEO of Shaw Communications, chat before the start of the CRTC hearing looking into the merge of the two communication companies in Gatineau, Quebec, on Monday November 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand Edward Rogers, right, Chairman of Rogers Communications, and Brad Shaw, Chairman and CEO of Shaw Communications, chat before the start of the CRTC hearing looking into the merge of the two communication companies in Gatineau, Quebec, on Monday November 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

MORE Business News