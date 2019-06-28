

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- BCE Inc. announced Friday that chief executive George Cope will retire at the start of next year after nearly 12 years in the top job.

The telecommunications and media company, which owns Bell Canada, CTV Inc., and a portion of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment Ltd., said chief operating officer Mirko Bibic will takeover from Cope on Jan. 5, 2020.

Bibic had been seen as a likely successor to Cope since he was named BCE's chief operating officer last October. The COO position had been vacant since Cope held it prior to replacing Michael Sabia as CEO.

Cope, 57, joined Bell in January 2006 as COO after heading the Telus wireless business. Under his leadership, Bell grew its wireless business and executed strategic investments and acquisitions valued at more than $15 billion.

BCE chairman Gordon Nixon said in a statement that Cope has re-energized Bell as an "agile" competitor.

"He has led the restructuring initiatives and made the critical investments in Bell's team, networks and customer service infrastructure required to build a bold competitor across every segment of communications."

Apart from growing the BCE business, Cope has been a driving force behind Bell's annual "Let's Talk" fund-raising initiative to stir public debate about the impact of mental illness.

"I'm familiar with the illness," Cope said Friday in an interview with BNNBloomberg, a Bell Media specialty channel.

"My mother suffered from bipolar, so I had an understanding that it really was an illness that we didn't talk about -- certainly in my generation."

Cope said he's very proud of Let's Talk Day, which has resulted in Bell contributing about $100 million to mental health initiatives over the years.

He also said in a statement that the time is right for Bibic, 51, to take the company to "the next level."

As chief operating officer, Bibic has been responsible for Bell Mobility, Bell Business Markets, and Bell Residential and Small Business.

Bibic previously served as executive vice-president of corporate development and as Bell's chief legal and regulatory officer.