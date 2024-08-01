BCE reports profit boost after wave of job cuts

Convicted B.C. double murderer given full parole
A man convicted in the notorious double murder of two women in Tsawwassen in 1990 when he was a teenager has been granted full parole.
BCE Inc. boosted its profits despite a dip in revenue last quarter as the telecom giant began to feel the financial effect of thousands of job cuts from earlier this year.
Earnings attributable to shareholders jumped 63 per cent year-over-year to $537 million in the company's second quarter.
The higher profits stemmed from lower expenses, including lighter buying obligations and severance and acquisition costs, the company said.
Revenues in the quarter ended June 30 slipped one per cent from the same period a year earlier to $6.01 billion. Chief executive Mirko Bibic attributed the decrease to cheap offers at rival mobile and internet providers that drove down prices and lured away customers as well as the closure of 107 outlets of The Source -- 39 per cent of the electronics retailer's locations.
"On wireless and on pricing, we are facing the most intense competitive pressure in the history of our industry in Canada," he told analysts on a conference call Thursday.
"While consolidated top-line growth continued to be impacted by sustained competitive pricing pressures and expected revenue loss from The Source, we remain laser-focused on profitable margin-accretive subscriber growth and driving costs out of the organization."
In February, BCE announced that 4,800 jobs "at all levels of the company" would be cut in a staff reduction of about nine per cent. The layoffs came as part of a restructuring that axed multiple television newscasts, including at CTV and BNN Bloomberg.
The company also sold 45 Bell Media-owned regional radio stations across the country.
The move drew widespread backlash, including from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who specifically called the 440 scrapped media positions at the company a "garbage decision." Frustration over the cuts spilled over at the company's annual general meeting in May, as investors and employees questioned executives on their compensation during a period of belt-tightening for staff.
However, the decision seemed to bear financial fruit.
Analyst Jerome Dubreuil of Desjardins called BCE's financial results "slightly positive," as better margins offset lower revenues.
"BCE's restructuring plan is becoming more apparent," he said in a note to investors.
"We believe telecom value creation will have to come from tight cost control in the future given the challenged top line, and we are encouraged by BCE's progress in this regard."
BCE added 78,500 net postpaid mobile subscribers in the quarter, down about 30 per cent compared with the year before.
The company said its monthly churn rate -- a key metric measuring subscribers who cancelled their service -- hit 1.18 per cent, up from 0.94 per cent a year earlier.
The higher customer turnover among net postpaid mobile subscribers came as the company dealt with "greater competitive market activity" and a flurry of wireless deals from rivals, he said.
"The churn does remain elevated and it's clearly not at a level that I'm satisfied with, but it's down sequentially from Q1," the CEO said.
Average revenue per wireless phone user fell 1.9 per cent year-over-year to $58.04 in the second quarter.
The company added nearly 24,000 net new retail internet subscribers, it's second-best result for the second quarter since 2007.
"Notably, 41 per cent of our new internet customers this quarter subscribed to a service bundle with wireless, which should help ... improve retention," Bibic said.
He also stressed Bell Media's ongoing transition from a traditional broadcaster to a "digital media and content leader."
Last quarter, the subsidiary generated a 35 per cent year-over-year increase in digital advertising revenue, including via streaming service Crave, which launched ad-infused subscriptions last summer and through a new TikTok advertising partnership.
Overall, adjusted earnings slipped to 78 cents per share from 79 cents per share last year, in line with analysts' expectations, according to financial markets firm LSEG Data & Analytics.
The company affirmed its financial forecast for the year, but warned it plans a "significant reduction" in capital expenditures on its fibre-optic broadband network and on highly-regulated businesses as a direct result of federal policies.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.
CTV News is a division of Bell Media, which is owned by BCE.
A man convicted in the notorious double murder of two women in Tsawwassen in 1990 when he was a teenager has been granted full parole.
A massive amount of debris from a landslide damming the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior could give way within the next 24 to 48 hours.
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh won her second Olympic gold medal in Paris with a victory in the women's 200-metre butterfly.
Canadians looking to stock up on food for an emergency can order ready-made tubs from Costco online.
A naked man who has been spotted by campers in Kananaskis Country, Alta., several times over the last month has so far been able to evade efforts to find him.
Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld fell short of an apology after instigating a fracas on Wednesday that led two witnesses testifying about violence against women to storm out of a parliamentary committee hearing.
Canadian-born Paul Whelan and an honorary Canadian citizen were set free Thursday as the United States and Russia completed their largest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history.
Dozens of German shepherds have been seized from "horrible" living conditions at a breeder in northern B.C.
Not a single drop of rain fell in Santiago or Chile's metropolitan region this July for the first time since records have been kept.
The red, white and green of Italy’s Air Force graced the skies above Toronto for the first time in nearly 40 years during a flyover Thursday.
A massive amount of debris from a landslide damming the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior could give way within the next 24 to 48 hours.
A naked man who has been spotted by campers in Kananaskis Country, Alta., several times over the last month has so far been able to evade efforts to find him.
A man convicted in the notorious double murder of two women in Tsawwassen in 1990 when he was a teenager has been granted full parole.
One person was killed and others were hurt when an event tent collapsed on hundreds of people north Edmonton on Wednesday.
Dozens of German shepherds have been seized from "horrible" living conditions at a breeder in northern B.C.
Hezbollah's leader warned Thursday that the conflict with Israel has entered a 'new phase,' as he addressed mourners at the funeral of a commander from the group who was killed by an Israeli airstrike this week in Beirut.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the 'tiny mindless minority' behind unrest that has plagued several cities after a horrific stabbing at a children’s dance class and vowed to put a stop to it as the 17-year-old suspect was named Thursday in part to counter misinformation blamed as one cause of the fiery clashes.
A woman who police say helped vandalize the homes of the Brooklyn Museum's leaders with red paint during a wave of pro-Palestinian protests has been arrested on hate crimes charges.
Youth lockups in Texas remain beset by sexual abuse, excessive use of pepper spray and other mistreatment including the prolonged isolation of children in their cells, the Justice Department said Thursday in a scathing report that accused the state of violating the constitutional rights of hundreds of juveniles in custody.
Diplomatic efforts are underway to persuade President Nicolas Maduro to release vote tallies from Venezuela's presidential election, after opposition leaders disputed his claim of victory and amid increasing calls for an independent review of the results, according to officials from Brazil and Mexico.
Two Al Jazeera correspondents were killed in a reported Israeli airstrike in Al-Shati refugee camp, northern Gaza, on Wednesday, according to the news network.
The parliamentary budget officer estimates the Liberals' increase to the capital gains inclusion rate will bring in $17.4 billion in revenue over five years.
Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld fell short of an apology after instigating a fracas on Wednesday that led two witnesses testifying about violence against women to storm out of a parliamentary committee hearing.
A Canadian warship on its first-ever Arctic patrol encountered a Chinese polar research vessel in the Bering Strait off Alaska earlier this month, as the Department of National Defence says global competitors are increasingly probing Canadian infrastructure and gathering intelligence in a warming Arctic.
Regular aspirin use may keep the oncologist away, at least when it comes to colorectal cancer, according to a new study, and people with unhealthy lifestyles seemed to see the greatest benefit.
Addressing 14 risk factors for dementia could prevent or delay nearly half of cases of the disease, according to a new report by the journal The Lancet.
It seems like every week a new product or viral hack promises to change your life forever — until you forget about it and another one comes out the following week.
Other than being a symbol for love and romance, roses are commonly known for their sharp spikes — prickles that protrude from the stems to ward off animals looking to munch on the buds.
The number of sharks has continued to decrease over the last five decades, hindering the important role they play in keeping oceans healthy.
A layer of diamonds up to 18 kilometres (11 miles) thick could be tucked below the surface of Mercury, the solar system's smallest planet and the closest to the sun, according to new research.
A representative for Cardi B confirmed the news to The Associated Press, writing, 'This is not based on any one particular incident, it has been a long time coming and is amicable.'
Universal has landed the rights to Spears' bestselling memoir, 'The Woman in Me,' which is being developed as a biopic of the pop star's life.
Chrissy Teigen has shared that her six-year-old son Miles has been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.
Chipmaker Intel Corp. is cutting 15 per cent of its massive workforce, about 15,000 jobs, as it tries to turn its business around to compete with more successful rivals like Nvidia and AMD.
BCE Inc. boosted its profits despite a dip in revenue last quarter as the telecom giant began to feel the financial effect of thousands of job cuts from earlier this year.
Amazon has reported a boost in its quarterly profits, but the company missed revenue estimates, sending stocks lower in after-hours trading.
When fashion designer Aurora James toured her soon-to-be new home, a friend in tow called it a “tragic disaster.” That would probably make most people a little nervous, but the founder and face of shoes and accessories line Brother Vellies was unmoved in her decision to snap up the woodsy cottage-style home in the mountainous LA neighborhood of Laurel Canyon.
Before you know it, mothers and fathers find themselves at their doctor’s office with symptoms such as insomnia, panic attacks, depression or physical problems such as backache, arthritis or joint pain. But the prescription for what ails parents in Germany may not be for pills or creams.
Maybe a hug from a parent no longer solves problems for a teen as it did in their childhood. But when it comes to teenage mental health, adults can do a lot to help, according to new data.
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh won her second Olympic gold medal in Paris with a victory in the women's 200-metre butterfly.
Victor Perez of France repeatedly pumped his fist over his head before the opening tee shot Thursday, celebrating the start of Olympic golf before a large and raucous home crowd.
A Southern California bookmaker who took thousands of sports bets from the ex-interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani has agreed to plead guilty to running an illegal gambling business, U.S. authorities announced Thursday.
Toyota reported Wednesday more cases of cheating on certification tests for new models required by the Japanese government, on top of those acknowledged earlier.
Authorities in Washington have determined that a Tesla that hit and killed a motorcyclist near Seattle in April was operating on the company's 'Full Self Driving' system at the time of the crash.
Drivers in Saskatoon have been hit with unwelcome news as gas prices soared to $1.68 per litre this week. The increase is not limited to Saskatoon; drivers throughout western Canada have experienced similar hikes.
It was a memorable day for many near the Bay of Fundy Monday when a Mola mola found its way to the Parrsboro Harbour in Nova Scotia.
A cat that went missing in Toronto back in 2011 has finally been reunited with its owner.
One golf course, two men, 12 hours and 333 holes of golf played. That's how the 13th annual Marathon Monday shaped up for Patrick Law and Dylan Thornborough, which ended up being an unofficial world record.
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
A CFL fan has unofficially broken the world record for watching CFL home games at all nine of Canada’s stadiums in the shortest amount of time.
The Anne Murray Centre in Springhill, N.S., marked its 35th anniversary over the weekend drawing dozens to the event from around the globe.
Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
The risk to communities along the Fraser and Chilcotin rivers if a dam created by a massive landslide is breached is uncertain but has the potential to be "significant," according to officials.
The B.C. Lottery Corporation is urging online gamblers to update their passwords after "suspicious" activity was detected on PlayNow — the province's only legal, regulated gambling website.
A man convicted in the notorious double murder of two women in Tsawwassen in 1990 when he was a teenager has been granted full parole.
York Regional Police say they have charged a suspect with second-degree murder after the remains of a missing Markham woman were found 90 minutes north of the city.
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh won her second Olympic gold medal in Paris with a victory in the women's 200-metre butterfly.
The red, white and green of Italy’s Air Force graced the skies above Toronto for the first time in nearly 40 years during a flyover Thursday.
Three cars caught fire Thursday in a Fish Creek Park parking lot.
A naked man who has been spotted by campers in Kananaskis Country, Alta., several times over the last month has so far been able to evade efforts to find him.
Wednesday saw two more wire snaps detected along Calgary's recently repaired water feeder main.
Bylaw Services is reminding residents it's illegal to keep raccoons as pets, after discovering a raccoon had been living in an Ottawa apartment its whole life.
Newly released statistics show the automated speed enforcement camera on King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street, issued 10,592 tickets in June.
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh won her second Olympic gold medal in Paris with a victory in the women's 200-metre butterfly.
A Montreal man is launching a class-action lawsuit against the parent companies of several social media platforms, alleging they are too addictive and cause harm.
The RCMP said it has busted a clandestine lab east of Montreal that was likely producing mass quantities of counterfeit pills believed to contain protonitazepyne, a synthetic opioid that is around 25 times more powerful than fentanyl.
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-3 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of men's tennis singles at the Paris Olympics.
The former Royal Alberta Museum building will be torn down and replaced with a green space, the province announced on Thursday.
One person was killed and others were hurt when an event tent collapsed on hundreds of people north Edmonton on Wednesday.
An escaped inmate has been captured in Edmonton after spending two weeks at large.
A Nova Scotia couple is facing animal-related charges after a person found a dog in need of medical care in the Yarmouth area earlier this summer.
The Canadian military deployed members of the 5th Canadian Division to Latvia as part of Operation Reassurance on Thursday.
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a suspicious fire at a Dartmouth, N.S., residence on Wednesday morning.
Manitoba RCMP has arrested an 81-year-old retired priest living in Regina in connection to a historical sexual assault of a young girl dating back to the 1970s.
A second alleged victim of a former Winnipeg hockey coach and lawyer is suing his estate for physical and sexual assaults.
Sunset cruises in Clear Lake have been forced to dock due to the continued presence of zebra mussels.
Officers from the RCMP detachment in Russell, Manitoba arrested an 81-year-old former priest in Regina for a charge of sexual assault dating back to 1970.
The 2024 edition of the Queen City Ex (QCX) is now underway with a few notable additions.
A Regina woman found herself in a scary situation while on a walk last Tuesday, when three large dogs became aggressive towards her and her dog in the Lakeview neighbourhood.
A dramatic takedown by Waterloo Regional Police was captured on camera, in the area of Traynor Avenue and Wilson Avenue on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public's help to find two missing teens.
Masks are making a return at Guelph General Hospital due to rising rates of COVID-19 in the community.
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark says that, right now, he doesn’t think drug decriminalization is the way to tackle the addiction crisis in Saskatchewan.
A third person faces a murder charge in the death of Lee Perkins, a 25-year-old Alberta man whose body was found in a home in Saskatoon’s Pacific Heights neighbourhood in February.
A quiet community north of Saskatoon is reeling after a family pet was shot and killed on Friday evening in an apparent random incident that has left residents in the village of St. Louis shocked.
Canadians looking to stock up on food for an emergency can order ready-made tubs from Costco online.
Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 31-year-old suspect after a dispute between two tenants boiled over this week.
A police investigation snarled traffic on Highway 400 in Barrie.
The London Fire Department’s water rescue team is searching for a child seen entering the Thames River.
According to Jay Stanford, the city’s director of waste management, London sends 20 to 25 trucks of green waste to the site every day. He says the city has also been hearing concerns from residents, and they’d like them resolved as much as anyone.
A police investigation snarled traffic on Highway 400 in Barrie.
A 15-year-old was taken into custody after dropping a firearm during a fight with a Barrie resident.
One individual was rescued from a vehicle after a driver allegedly crashed into a hydro pole in Oro Medonte.
Canadians have until midnight Thursday to submit their thoughts on whether or not Canada should impose import tariffs on electric vehicles made in China.
LaSalle’s Kylie Masse has another chance to go for gold after qualifying in Thursday afternoon’s 200-metre Backstroke semi-final.
Windsor-born OHLer Sebastien Gervais brought the Memorial Cup to town Thursday after winning it with the Saginaw Spirit this past season.
A man convicted in the notorious double murder of two women in Tsawwassen in 1990 when he was a teenager has been granted full parole.
A massive amount of debris from a landslide damming the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior could give way within the next 24 to 48 hours.
A suspect was arrested at the scene of a suspicious house fire north of Victoria on Wednesday afternoon.
A Penticton, B.C., city councillor has been placed on a mandatory leave of absence while he faces charges related to sex offences that allegedly occurred more than three decades ago.
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
With a heat warning re-issued for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, businesses that depend on the sunshine are taking full-advantage of it.
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
Lethbridge police have located a missing woman.
Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 31-year-old suspect after a dispute between two tenants boiled over this week.
A 49-year-old suspect with a history of being charged with break-and-enters in Elliot Lake is facing similar charges.
Provincial police are investigating after a seven-month-old kitten returned to its home in northern Ontario with a gunshot wound and later died.
Newfoundland and Labrador’s Progressive Conservatives called Thursday for the removal of the chair of Memorial University's board of regents after he forwarded an alumna's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father last month.
A 59-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week.
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has been asked to take privacy training after he forwarded an alumnus's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.