TORONTO -- Gains in the base metals sector helped lead Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also pushed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 75.76 points at 19,107.40.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 196.31 points at 34,012.21. The S&P 500 index was up 39.54 points at 4,174.52, while the Nasdaq composite was up 152.87 points at 13,971.28.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.06 cents US compared with 80.00 cents US on Thursday.

The June crude oil contract was up 72 cents at US$62.15 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up a penny at US$2.84 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$6.70 at US$1,775.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was up five cents at US$4.33 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2021