Barrick Gold president Kelvin Dushnisky, right, and executive chairman of the board John L. Thornton get ready to speak during the company's annual general meeting in Toronto on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 7, 2018 11:20AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 7, 2018 11:22AM EST
TORONTO -- Barrick Gold Corp. says it expects to take a US$429-million charge following an order by the Chilean government to close all surface facilities at its troubled Pascua-Lama project high in the Andes mountains.
The gold miner says it is reclassifying Pascua-Lama's 14 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves, which are based on an open pit mine plan, as measured and indicated resources.
Barrick is studying the potential of developing Pascua-Lama as an underground mining operation, rather than an open pit.
It says the change would address a number of concerns by reducing the overall environmental impacts.
The project, which straddles the Chile-Argentina border, has been criticized for threatening water supplies and glaciers.
Barrick says it will provide a further update on the Pascua-Lama project at the company's investor day on Feb. 22.
