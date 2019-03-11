

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Barrick Gold Corp. dropped its hostile takeover offer for Newmont Mining Corp. on Monday in favour of a friendly deal to create a joint-venture that will combine the two companies' mining operations in Nevada.

The two big gold miners have operated independently in Nevada for decades, but previously had been unable on agree on a way to co-operate.

"We listened to our shareholders and agreed with them that this was the best way to realize the enormous potential of the Nevada goldfields' unequalled mineral endowment, and to maximize the returns from our operations there," Barrick chief executive Mark Bristow said in a statement.

"We are finally taking down the fences to operate Nevada as a single entity in order to deliver full value to both sets of shareholders, as well as to all our stakeholders in the state, by securing the long-term future of gold mining in Nevada."

Under the deal, Barrick will be the operator and will hold a 61.5 per cent stake in the joint venture, while Newmont will own 38.5 per cent.

Board representation will based on ownership, while advisory committees will have equal representation.

The companies say the joint venture will allow them to capture an estimated $500 million in average annual pre-tax synergies in the first five full years of the combination.

Newmont chief executive Gary Goldberg called the logic of combining the two companies' operations compelling.

"This agreement represents an innovative and effective way to generate long-term value from our joint assets in Nevada, and represents an important step forward in expanding value creation for our shareholders," Goldberg said in a joint statement.

Barrick had launched a takeover offer for Newmont in February but was rebuffed by the Denver-based company, which countered with its own proposal of a joint venture.

The establishment of the joint venture is subject to conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to be completed in the coming months.