Barclays freezes ex-CEO's US$29 million bonus as regulators probe links to Jeffrey Epstein

Jes Staley speaking during a Bloomberg Television interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 22, 2020. Simon Dawson/Bloomberg/Getty Images Jes Staley speaking during a Bloomberg Television interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 22, 2020. Simon Dawson/Bloomberg/Getty Images

MORE Business News