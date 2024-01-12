Banks upbeat on U.S. consumer despite bank profit declines, inflation and rising debt levels

BREAKING Canada's chief of the defence staff Gen. Wayne Eyre plans to retire this summer
Gen. Wayne Eyre will retire as Canada's chief of the defence staff this summer, the Prime Minister's Office announced today.
The biggest banks in the United States posted strong profits last year, helped by higher interest rates and a strong economy, despite having to deal the lingering industry costs of last year's banking crisis that caused the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.
All the banks had one-time charges in their quarterly results, many of them specifically related to their own businesses, making this quarter particularly messy. But setting aside the turbulence of the banking panic and the charges, the banks had a mostly strong 2023 driven by a resilient job market, a U.S. consumer who continues to spend and not fall behind on their debts despite the impact of inflation, and higher interest rates that have boosted revenue across the industry.
JPMorgan Chase said Friday that its profits dropped 15 per cent in the fourth quarter, despite the bank reporting record quarterly revenue.
JPMorgan's profits fell because it was required to pay US$2.9 billion to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. as part of an industry-wide, one-time special assessment by the regulator to cover the US$16.7 billion in costs to cover the uninsured depositors caught up in the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Other banks like Citi and BofA are paying this assessment as well.
With that aside, JPMorgan brought in an eyeball-popping US$50 billion in profits last year, up from US$37.6 billion in profits in 2022. Revenue at the largest bank in the country was nearly US$160 billion. On a per-share basis, JPMorgan posted a profit of US$3.04 a share, which was less than what analysts expected, but forecasts this quarter were thrown off by these one-time charges.
"The U.S. economy continues to be resilient, with consumers still spending, and markets currently expect a soft landing," said Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan's CEO and chairman, in a statement. A soft landing refers to the Fed's plan to slow the U.S. economy from inflation without putting the economy into recession
The bank painted a relatively strong picture of consumer spending, showing that JPMorgan customers spent 8 per cent more on their cards compared to a year ago and are carrying 14 per cent higher credit card balances. The bank did set more to cover potentially bad loans, but said the health of the consumer remains strong.
“Everyone wants to see a problem. But the reality we aren’t seeing any yet,” said JPMorgan Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum in a call with reporters.
Struggling from the geopolitical turmoil, Citigroup posted a fourth-quarter loss due to the FDIC's assessment and other charges related to a company-wide restructuring that CEO Jane Fraser detailed to investors late last year. Part of that plan included an announcement on Friday of cutting 20,000 jobs, roughly 10 per cent of its workforce.
The most international of banks, Citi has announced various plans to wind down, restructure or sell off several of its businesses in the last couple of years. The bank is selling Banamex, its Mexico affiliate, and and is effectively liquidating its Russian operations since the war in Ukraine broke out two years ago.
Citi posted a loss of US$1.8 billion in the fourth quarter compared to a US$2.5 billion profit a year earlier.
Along with the FDIC assessment and some other one-time charges, the profits at Bank of America fell 50 per cent from a year earlier. BofA has had a relatively difficult year because the bank's balance sheet is tilted toward shorter-term securities, which means it bought a lot of securities during the pandemic when interest rates were low. Those bonds and other securities are not yielding as high of interest as other banks due to their lower interest rates.
But like JPMorgan, other bank executives were optimistic about the consumer.
“The consumer still has plenty of firepower,” said Bank of America CFO Alastair Borthwick, in a call with reporters. Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf said that consumers' balances were still strong, in a call with investors.
One bright spot was Wells Fargo. The San Francisco-based Wells earned US$3.45 billion, or 86 cents per share, on US$20.5 billion in revenue. Profits met Wall Street analysts’ targets while sales came in just ahead of forecasts. Analysts were looking for profit of 86 cents per share on US$20.3 billion in revenue.
For the full year, Wells’ revenue increased by 11 per cent over 2022, jumping to US$82.6 billion. It was boosted by a 16 per cent increase in net interest income. Earnings per share for 2023 came in at US$4.83, up by almost 48 per cent over the previous year’s US$3.27.
Separately, a second Wells Fargo bank branch announced that it voted to unionize. Workers at a Daytona Beach, Fla. branch voted to unionize on Thursday, which follows a vote at a New Mexico branch to unionize in December.
AP Business Writer Matthew Ott contributed to this report from Washington.
Environment and Climate Change Canada will be holding a technical briefing Friday afternoon to discuss a winter storm that is expected to hit Ontario, Quebec and Maritimes this weekend.
On Monday, Canadians in provinces where the federal carbon pricing program is in effect will receive their latest rebate payments.
From questions about the origin of your down payment to reviewing “unusual” sources of income, banks want to ensure there are no surprises before they approve your mortgage. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some often-unexpected questions you should prepare to answer.
If you owned an iPhone before December 2017, you may soon be eligible for a payout from Apple, which has agreed to pay over $11 million to settle a class-action lawsuit.
Adults on social media are now calling beauty obsessed pre-adolescents "Sephora kids." As young as 9, you can find them hunting through cosmetic store aisles or posting their multistep skin care routine online.
The Toronto superstar's 2019 hit single became the first song to cross the milestone of four billion plays when the streaming service updated its figures on Friday.
In the latest round of recalls, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued warnings on energy drinks, an IKEA charger and some Ford vehicles.
Disturbing video has surfaced surrounding the death of a Regina transit passenger last month.
Immigrants coming to Canada in recent years make dramatically more than those who moved to the country in the previous decade, according to a new report.
Commuters are being warned to expect delays and exercise caution in Metro Vancouver, amid icy conditions and frigid temperatures Friday.
Due to severe weather conditions on Friday, all schools within the Rocky View Schools Division (RVS) outside the city of Calgary are closed to in-person classes.
The bomb threat reported at St. John's International Airport, which forced a pause on all flights Friday morning, has been deemed "non-credible."
Winter weather, combined with the grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft, is causing major disruptions for air travel.
U.S.-led airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi rebels in response to their attacks on Red Sea shipping pulled the world's focus Friday back on the years-long war raging there, even as tensions rise across a Middle East already torn by Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Taiwan is holding a presidential election on Saturday that neighboring China has warned could mean the difference between peace and war on the island, which Beijing claims as its territory even though Taiwan has governed itself for nearly three-quarters of a century.
Accused of committing genocide against Palestinians, Israel insisted at the United Nations' highest court Friday that its war in Gaza was a legitimate defence of its people and said that it was Hamas militants who were guilty of genocide.
Federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty against the gunman in a racially motivated mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket in 2022, according to a court document – the first capital case authorized by the Biden administration.
Japan successfully launched a rocket carrying a government intelligence-gathering satellite Friday on a mission to watch movements at military sites in North Korea and to improve responses to natural disasters.
Gen. Wayne Eyre will retire as Canada's chief of the defence staff this summer, the Prime Minister's Office announced today.
The Canadian government and Official Opposition endorsed Friday the targeted strikes undertaken by armed forces from the United States and United Kingdom against Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.
Canada fully supports the International Court of Justice but that doesn't mean it supports the premise of South Africa's genocide case against Israel, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.
Dozens of products including granola bars and cereals sold at grocery stores across Canada are being recalled due to possible contamination with salmonella.
The 12-bed hospital in New-Wes-Valley, N.L. - population 2,000 - found itself at the centre of a heated debate about staff shortages in rural health care when the province signed a contract to staff its emergency department virtually.
A sliver of a 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid has made its way from the stars to a laboratory here in Winnipeg – all part of a NASA space mission to learn about the origins of life on Earth.
Aliens they are not. That's what forensic experts in Peru said Friday about two doll-like figures and an alleged three-fingered hand that customs authorities in the South American country seized last year from a shipment heading to Mexico.
Published this week in the journal Science Advances, the paper seemingly upends a long-accepted truth about fingerprints: They are not, Guo and his colleagues argue, all unique.
Oscar-winning "Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho and other artists in South Korea have called for a thorough investigation into the death of popular actor Lee Sun-kyun, who played the head of a wealthy family in the class satire movie.
While the music industry has long been youth-obsessed, there may be something to the fact that musicians in their 30s and 40s and consequently possess a kind of self-assuredness and rich, emotional maturity.
McKesson Corp. is planning to sell Canadian drugstore chain Rexall Pharmacy Group, a source familiar with the process told Reuters on Friday, seven years after the U.S. drug distributor bought the business for about $3 billion.
Higher-income workers and their employers are paying more in Canada Pension Plan contributions because of changes that took effect Jan. 1.
Panama's government on Thursday inspected a huge copper mine shut down after the country's Supreme Court ruled in November that the government's concession with a Canadian mining company was unconstitutional. The deal had triggered widespread street protests.
People often keep unflattering information about themselves secret because they worry that others will judge them harshly, but those fears are overblown, according to a new peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.
Adults on social media are now calling beauty obsessed pre-adolescents "Sephora kids." As young as 9, you can find them hunting through cosmetic store aisles or posting their multistep skin care routine online.
Toronto has topped the list of the most congested cities in North America, beating out both New York and Mexico City, according to new traffic data released by navigation and location technology company TomTom.
The Toronto Blue Jays agreed to one-year contracts Thursday with 11 of their 12 players who were eligible for salary arbitration, with the lone exception being three-time All-Star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The New England Patriots have agreed to hire Jerod Mayo to succeed Bill Belichick as the team's first Black head coach, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Canadians Rebecca Marino and Katherine Sebov will meet in the Australian Open qualifying tournament after both advancing to the final round.
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
