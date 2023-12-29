Banking changes to look out for in 2024
The federal government approved RBC's $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Canada in the waning days of 2023, despite concerns from critics that it will stifle competition. Banking customers will start to see next year how the acquisition, expected to close in the first quarter, shakes out.
Here's a look at some of the other changes expected in Canadian banking in 2024:
OPEN BANKING
The federal government said in its fall economic statement that it would introduce legislation in its 2024 budget to establish an open banking framework.
Open banking, or what the government calls `consumer-driven banking', would make it easier for Canadians and small businesses to safely share their financial data between services, including options like budgeting apps. For example, a customer could pool all of their various bank accounts into a single interface, making it easier to add and manage no-cost accounts or other products.
Many in the financial tech community have been pushing for the adoption of open banking to make it easier for consumers to switch bank accounts and try new services. British consumers, for instance, can tell their bank to switch their account over to a competitor, and all incoming and outgoing payment information like automatic bill payment is transferred as well.
The federal Liberals had promised in its 2021 election campaign to have open banking in place no later than early 2023.
SINGLE OPTION FOR BANKING COMPLAINTS
Consumer advocates have been pushing for years to bring back a single banking ombudsperson to resolve complaints since the current two options allows banks to choose which service they prefer, rather than what's necessarily best for clients.
The federal government said in its 2022 budget that it would bring in legislation to bring in a single complaints body. In October of this year, the government announced that the Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments, one of the two existing organizations, would have jurisdiction over all banking complaints as of Nov. 1, 2024. The other, ADR Chambers, will continue operating its other conflict resolution services.
Consumer advocates such as Democracy Watch have, however, criticized the government for not following through on its promise to give the ombuds power to impose binding arbitration on its decisions.
FASTER PAYMENTS
Payments Canada, the non-profit group that owns and operates payments infrastructure in the country, has been working for a while to put in place near instant payment clearing. The improvement would mean things like a credit card payment would go through immediately, rather than the sometimes days it can take during weekends and holidays, while also adding more data and transparency to payments.
Payments Canada in 2018 said the system would be in place in 2019, but it's still not live. The group last said it would launch in mid-2023 before announcing another indefinite delay, citing “delivery delays.” It has said it will provide an update on the planned rollout in the first quarter of 2024.
PREDATORY LENDING
In the 2023 budget, the government put in lower caps on the interest rates lenders could charge. The maximum rate went from the equivalent of a 47 per cent annual percentage rate (APR) to 35 per cent APR and adjusted the Criminal Code's payday lending exemption to require payday lenders to charge no more than $14 per $100 borrowed.
The government also launched consultations in October, looking for input on what additional protections are needed against predatory lending. It also wants to know what kind of products are needed, especially on low-cost, small-value credit to fill the need payday lenders currently serve. TD Bank and Canada Post did launch an alternative lending service in late 2022, only to halt it shortly after citing processing issues, with the program now on indefinite pause.
It's not clear what programs or changes the government might roll out in 2024.
NOT IN SIGHT: PRICE REVIEWS
Democracy Watch highlighted recently that along with only partially following through on some 2021 election promises, the federal government has made no progress on its commitment to “enhance the powers of the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada to review the prices charged by banks and impose changes if they are excessive.”
The government has more recently said it was pushing on more specific fees such as non-sufficient fund charges, along with increasing access to low-cost and no-cost bank account options. Currently, groups including youth, students, seniors on guaranteed income supplement and registered disability savings plan beneficiaries qualify for low-cost accounts, but the government says it is working to expand eligibility.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion Tips for teaching your kids about money management
In today’s fast-paced financial world, the adage “knowledge is power” is especially true when it comes to teaching our kids about money.
opinion The worst retirement planning mistakes you should avoid, according to an expert
In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew highlights some of the worst -- and most common -- retirement planning mistakes to avoid, so that your retirement is as financially secure and comfortable as possible (Getty Images)
Beware costs and logistics of at-home chargers before buying an electric car
It's a simple yet important routine for so many Canadians - plugging in their cellphones and smartwatches before bed to ensure they're fully charged in the morning. Increasingly, there's another item to add to the list: the car.
Statistics Canada says household debt-to-income ratio lower in Q3, service costs up
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to their income edged lower in the third quarter, but the cost of servicing that debt relative to income climbed higher.
Retailers facing pricing pressure may have to pass increases to shoppers: Dollarama
If domestic manufacturers and suppliers keep pushing their prices up on food and several household goods, Dollarama Inc.'s chief executive says retailers will have no choice but to pass the increases on to customers.
Here's how much more your Christmas dinner will cost this year
Celebrating with your family this December could come with increased expenses as data shows many traditional holiday foods are going up in price.
Grocer profits set to exceed record in 2023, expert says, ahead of committee meeting
Profits in the Canadian grocery sector will likely exceed $6 billion in 2023, setting a new record as they rise eight per cent from last year, according to the Centre for Future Work. New research by the progressive research institute found that food retailers are now earning more than twice as much profit as they did pre-pandemic.
Canadians increasingly turning to charities to meet essential needs, but cost of living also hitting donations
Every Giving Tuesday, many Canadians generously dig into their wallets to donate to charities, but as the cost of living climbs, research suggests many Canadians are also in need of help.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Migration to Canada reaching 50-year highs, especially among non-permanent residents: StatCan
In 2023, Canada's population of non-permanent residents (NPRs) grew by more than half a million people, part of the steepest single-year rise in at least five decades of available data.
Tipping fatigue: Expert says industry should proceed carefully
As tipping prompts continue to rise, one marketing expert is warning the restaurant and service industry may 'need to be a bit careful' about how high it sets its default tipping prompts, or risk alienating customers.
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
Poland says an unidentified object has entered its airspace from Ukraine. A search is underway
Poland's armed forces said Friday an unknown airborne object entered the country's airspace from the direction of Ukraine and subsequently vanished off radars.
Ottawa teen raced in socks to get help for friends who fell through ice: 911 caller
Police in Ottawa say the bodies of two teenagers were found by divers after four fell through ice into the Rideau River.
Elon Musk and these other 9 bosses had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad 2023
For some top executives, 2023 is a year they would rather forget. Some of their companies lost billions of dollars. Some have lost their jobs. And others badly damaged their reputations and face even more trouble ahead in 2024.
Cher files for conservatorship of son Elijah Blue Allman
Cher has filed for temporary legal conservatorship of her adult son Elijah Blue Allman, citing his alleged ongoing substance abuse issues.
Russia fires 122 missiles and 36 drones in what Ukraine calls the biggest aerial barrage of the war
Russia launched 122 missiles and 36 drones against Ukrainian targets, officials said Friday, killing at least 18 civilians across the country in what an air force official said was the biggest aerial barrage of the 22-month war.
Another death reported since 2021 recall of home bed assist handles: Health Canada
Health Canada is reminding Canadians about a recall of home bed assist handles after learning of an additional death
Canada
-
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
-
Migration to Canada reaching 50-year highs, especially among non-permanent residents: StatCan
In 2023, Canada's population of non-permanent residents (NPRs) grew by more than half a million people, part of the steepest single-year rise in at least five decades of available data.
-
Why flights between Newfoundland and Europe have Labrador Inuit shaking their heads
Two Inuit leaders in Labrador are calling on the Newfoundland and Labrador government to chip in for flights to their fly-in communities as the province becomes the latest to support leisure travel to and from international destinations.
-
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon asks Canadians to commit to kindness in year-end message
The Governor General says the year 2023 presented challenges brought on by climate change and global conflict.
-
'Disheartening for our community': 2 teens killed in rollover crash near Crossfield, Alta.
Two teens are dead following a crash in Mountain View County on Wednesday evening, RCMP said.
-
3 dead in B.C. highway crash north of Kamloops, RCMP say
A two-vehicle collision north of Kamloops early Thursday morning claimed the lives of three people, according to authorities.
World
-
Palestinians stream into a southern Gaza town as Israel expands its offensive in the centre
Tens of thousands of Palestinians streamed into an already crowded town at the southernmost end of Gaza in recent days, according to the United Nations, fleeing Israel's bombardment of the centre of the strip, where hospital officials said dozens were killed Friday.
-
Russia fires 122 missiles and 36 drones in what Ukraine calls the biggest aerial barrage of the war
Russia launched 122 missiles and 36 drones against Ukrainian targets, officials said Friday, killing at least 18 civilians across the country in what an air force official said was the biggest aerial barrage of the 22-month war.
-
Toxic dangers lurked in U.S. nuclear missile capsules, documents show
Toxic risks were in the underground capsules and silos where Air Force nuclear missile crews have worked since the 1960s. Now many of those service members have cancer.
-
North Korea's new reactor at nuclear site likely to be formally operational next summer, Seoul says
A light-water reactor at North Korea's main nuclear complex will likely be formally operational by next summer, South Korea's defence minister said, amid suspicions that the North may use it as a new source of fissile materials for nuclear weapons.
-
Turkiye reportedly detains 32 IS militants and foils possible attacks on synagogues and churches
Turkish security forces have detained 32 people suspected of links to the Islamic State extremist group who were allegedly planning to carry out attacks on synagogues and churches as well as the Iraqi Embassy, Turkiye's state-run news agency reported Friday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Tens of thousands of Palestinians stream into Rafah as Israel expands its offensive
The Israeli-Hamas war has already driven around 85 per cent of Gaza's 2.3 million people from their homes, levelling the northern part of the territory and heightening fears about a similar fate for the south as Israel's air and ground offensive widened Friday.
Politics
-
Federal Liberals will announce 'renewed' housing plan in 2024, minister says
Housing Minister Sean Fraser says Canadians can expect to see a full plan from the federal government in 2024 that lays out how it will tackle the housing crisis.
-
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon asks Canadians to commit to kindness in year-end message
The Governor General says the year 2023 presented challenges brought on by climate change and global conflict.
-
NDP's Jagmeet Singh rules out coalition government with Liberals after next election
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is ruling out the possibility of forming a coalition government with the Liberals if no party wins a clear majority after the next federal election.
Health
-
Another death reported since 2021 recall of home bed assist handles: Health Canada
Health Canada is reminding Canadians about a recall of home bed assist handles after learning of an additional death
-
Italian may regain use of hand after nerve transfer from amputated leg
A man may regain the use of his hand, left paralyzed by a severe road accident, thanks to a pioneering nerve transfer operation from his partly amputated leg, doctors in northern Italy said.
-
Toxic dangers lurked in U.S. nuclear missile capsules, documents show
Toxic risks were in the underground capsules and silos where Air Force nuclear missile crews have worked since the 1960s. Now many of those service members have cancer.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. military space plane blasts off on another secretive mission expected to last years
The U.S. military's X-37B space plane blasted off Thursday on another secretive mission that's expected to last at least a couple of years.
-
New killer whale calf spotted with J pod on Boxing Day, researchers say
The endangered southern resident killer whales appear to have welcomed a new arrival this holiday season.
-
Here's what to know about a new orange-tongued lizard discovered in China
Scientists have discovered a new iguana species in China and say the new garden lizard has a unique distinguishing feature.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'The Color Purple' a tuneful, joyful journey from powerless to empowered
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'The Color Purple,' 'Ferrari' and 'The Boys in the Boat.'
-
Cher files for conservatorship of son Elijah Blue Allman
Cher has filed for temporary legal conservatorship of her adult son Elijah Blue Allman, citing his alleged ongoing substance abuse issues.
-
Pierce Brosnan is in hot water, accused of trespassing in a Yellowstone thermal area
Pierce Brosnan, whose fictitious movie character James Bond has been in hot water plenty of times, is now facing heat in real life, charged with stepping out of bounds in a thermal area during a recent visit to Yellowstone National Park.