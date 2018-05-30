Bank of Montreal reports $1.25B Q2 profit, raises quarterly dividend
The BMO office tower is shown in Toronto's financial district in Toronto on Tuesday, April 5, 2016. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018 7:23AM EDT
TORONTO -- Bank of Montreal raised its quarterly dividend as it reported a second-quarter profit of $1.25 billion.
The bank says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 96 cents per share, up three cents from 93 cents in its previous quarter.
BMO reported its second-quarter profit amounted to $1.86 per share compared with a profit of $1.25 billion or $1.84 per share a year ago when the bank had more shares outstanding.
The latest quarter included a $192-million after-tax restructuring charge primarily related to severance costs.
On an adjusted basis, BMO says it earned $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from $1.92 per share a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected the bank to earned $2.12 per share, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
