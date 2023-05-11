Bank of England set to raise U.K. interest rates to highest level since 2008
The Bank of England is set to raise interest rates later Thursday to their highest level since late 2008 as it continues to combat stubbornly high inflation in the U.K.
Financial markets expect the bank's nine-member Monetary Policy Committee to lift its main interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.5%, its 12th straight increase.
Other major central banks, such as the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, have also been raising interest rates at a consistent pace in order to get inflation rates down from multi-decade highs.
The Bank of England started raising interest rates in late 2021 from a low of 0.1% in order to keep a lid on price rises that were first largely stoked by bottlenecks resulting from the lifting of coronavirus lockdown restrictions and subsequently by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which led to energy prices surging.
Alongside its interest rate decision, the bank will be publishing its quarterly economic projections for the stagnating U.K. economy. With inflation currently running at a higher-than-expected annual rate of 10.1%, economists will be interested to see how quickly the bank expects inflation to get back toward its target of 2%. If it thinks inflation will fall rapidly over the coming months, the pressure on it to raise interest rates further will likely diminish.
"While a hike this week looks -- almost -- like a done deal, the outlook for further hikes thereafter remains uncertain," said Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg Bank.
Those looking to get on the housing ladder or to take out loans will be hoping that Thursday's anticipated increase will be the last in the current cycle.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | Dos and don'ts of money while travelling
As a former financial advisor, I’ve always been fascinated by how the 'culture' around money differs from one region of the world to another,' writes personal finance commentator Christopher Liew. 'Today, I’ll outline some of the interesting money habits that I’ve noticed while travelling the globe, starting with some of our own!'
opinion | How much of a raise should you ask for in a time of high inflation?
With the rising cost of food and living expenses, you might be considering asking for a raise. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributer Christopher Liew explains how inflation could determine the extent of your raise, as well as other key factors.
opinion | Top sources of passive income for Canadians looking to earn more
On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the top sources of passive income in Canada, for those looking to increase their earnings.
Owe money to the CRA? Here are some repayment options
Getting an income tax refund can be a happy bonus for your household budget, but an unexpected tax bill can be an unpleasant surprise, especially if you don't have the cash on hand to pay it.
Canadians with celiac disease especially hard hit by grocery price pain, group says
Those prices have been increasing even more along with the rising cost of groceries overall. Celiac Canada says gluten-free products cost between 150 and 500 per cent more than their regular gluten-containing equivalents.
Why lettuce prices are rising in Canada
Canadians may notice a lack of leafy greens at grocery stores and restaurants, as lettuce prices spike and shortages loom.
opinion | This is how much debt is normal for your age
Have you ever stopped to wonder how much debt is typical for your age?
opinion | What happens if you mistakenly get a larger tax refund?
Was your 2022 tax refund larger than you expected it to be? For many, this likely comes as a pleasant surprise. However, overpayments are likely the result of a mistake on your part or the Canada Revenue Agency. If you don’t amend your returns and the overpayment isn’t returned, you could end up in hot water.