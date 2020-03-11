LONDON -- The Bank of England slashed its key interest rate by half a percentage point to 0.25% on Wednesday, as part of an emergency package of measures to cushion the "economic shock" of the coronavirus outbreak.

The central bank said in a statement that the move would "help support businesses and consumer confidence at a difficult time."

The cut takes the main rate to the record low it stood at in the aftermath of Britain's vote in June 2016 to leave the European Union. And it comes just hours before the British government is expected to announce its own package of measures to shore up the economy in the face of arguably the biggest economic shock since the global financial crisis 12 years ago.

The cut follows similar reductions from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada. The European Central Bank is also expected to announce a package of stimulus measures on Thursday.

In contrast to Italy, the epicenter of Europe's outbreak with 10,100 cases, Britain has only 373 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six deaths. But the outbreak has already affected the British economy in a number of ways, from hitting tourism to clogging up the global supply chains that many modern businesses rely on.

The Bank of England said the British economy will likely "weaken materially" in coming months due the virus outbreak. Growth projections have been slashed for all major economies around the world as the virus halts production and dents business and consumer confidence. Global stock markets have suffered their biggest daily losses since the height of the global financial crisis in 2008.

Mark Carney, the outgoing governor of the Bank of England, said the economic impact of the virus outbreak will be "temporary but significant," especially on smaller businesses, which may struggle with cash flow.

In addition to the rate cut, the bank announced a package of measures it hopes will keep money flowing through the economy. A new funding scheme will focus particularly on small- and medium-sized firms and the bank also slashed to zero from 1% the amount of capital that banks have to keep in reserve, a move designed to bolster lending.

Carney said that, overall, the measures could make hundreds of billions of pounds (dollars) available to firms and financial institutions.

"These measures will help keep firms in business and people in jobs," Carney told a press briefing. "This is a big, big, package."

Andrew Bailey, who succeeds Carney as governor on Monday, said the bank could do more in coming weeks if needed, including cutting its main interest rate further. The bank's rate-setting panel is due to meet again on March 26.

Carney said the package of measures were designed together with the British Treasury and that by acting "in concert," their impact will be maximized.

"Reacting to the stock market rout and developing economic shock from COVID-19, which has tipped major parts of the global economy into recession, U.K. policymakers are taking the necessary steps today to deliver a co-ordinated monetary and fiscal stimulus," said Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg Bank.

And Rain Newton Smith, chief economist at the Confederation of British Industry, said the measures to support businesses facing credit and cash flow issues "could make a real difference in the weeks ahead."

Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is expected to announce further measures later to support the flow of loans through the economy, which is already weighed down by uncertainty over Britain's future trade relationship with the EU.

Business groups have urged Sunak to let firms defer tax payments and to back emergency loans for struggling enterprises. Unions have sought guarantees that self-employed and contract workers will get sick pay if they have to stay home.

Carney sought to downplay concerns that the current crisis could end up as damaging economically as the global financial crisis.

"There is no reason of this shock to turn into the experience of 2008 and a lost decade in economies if we handle it well," he said.