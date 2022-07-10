Bank of Canada to hike key interest rate by 0.75%, economists say
Bank of Canada to hike key interest rate by 0.75%, economists say
Economists are predicting the Bank of Canada will hike its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday as inflation rages on globally.
In Canada, inflation hit a 39-year-high of 7.7 per cent in May -- well above the two per cent target rate central banks typically aim for.
The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate by half a percentage point on June 1, bringing it to 1.5 per cent. Since then, it has signalled a willingness to move in a more aggressive direction.
"We may need to take more interest rate steps to get inflation back to target. Or we may need to move more quickly, we may need to take a larger step," said Governor Tiff Macklem at a news conference on June 9.
Most economists are now forecasting a rate hike of three-quarters of a percentage point, following the lead of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which hiked its key rate by that amount last month.
"With the economy essentially at full employment, wages starting to stir meaningfully, and headline inflation poised to test eight per cent in this month's consumer price index report, the Bank of Canada's task is clear at next week's decision," wrote BMO chief economist Douglas Porter in a weekly report on Friday.
The C.D. Howe Institute Monetary Policy Council, a group of economists who provide assessment of the Bank of Canada's monetary policy, has also called on the bank to raise its key rate by three-quarters of a percentage point.
But high inflation is far from a solely Canadian phenomenon. Inflation in the United States hit a record-high of 8.6 per cent in May, while it came in at 9.1 per cent in the United Kingdom, the highest rate among G7 countries.
The Bank of Canada has identified both domestic and international factors leading to soaring inflation. Domestically, the bank says there's excess demand in the economy, while globally, supply chain problems and the war in Ukraine continue to put upward pressure on prices.
HSBC chief economist David Watt said the Bank of Canada can bring down inflation driven by domestic factors, but when it comes to global factors such as oil prices, the bank is in a tougher spot.
"One of the issues that we're having when we discuss central banks is if global inflation is going to stay elevated, if they've got a mandate to get inflation back to below three to two per cent and the international inflation isn't going to cooperate, do they have to generate significant downturns in domestic economic activity?"
Laval University economics professor Stephen Gordon said the primary reasoning behind a larger rate hike would be to rein inflation expectations.
"If the bank goes more than 50 basis points, I think the reasoning is they want to ensure expectations don't get too wild," said Gordon.
The Bank of Canada's most recent business outlook survey showed Canadians believe inflation will remain higher than previously expected -- and for a while. Canadians expect inflation to be at four per cent five years from now, the survey found.
Economists become concerned when people and businesses start anticipating high inflation, as expectations impact future pricing of goods and services as well as pay negotiations.
However, a recent report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives warned rapidly increasing interest rates will likely send the Canadian economy into a recession and could cause significant "collateral damage," including 850,000 job losses.
But Gordon said a rate hike higher than half a percentage point is warranted, adding that fears of a recession are premature.
"I don't think we're anywhere near that risk yet, because the policy rate is still low and the economy is running really well," Gordon said.
On Friday, Statistics Canada said the unemployment rate in June fell to a record low of 4.9 per cent, pointing to a strong labour market.
As the bank attempts to rein in inflation, it's hoping for what's referred to as a "soft landing," where inflation is brought under control without triggering a recession.
Both Gordon and Watt said that while the bank wouldn't want to drive the economy into a recession, that might be the cost to bear to bring inflation down.
"I don't think that it would be anything that they would eagerly do, but if getting inflation back does end up having to require a recession, I think that they would be prepared to do that at the present time," Watt said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2022.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
New banking rules have come into effect in Canada. These are the important changes
New rules came have come into effect in Canada that will affect bank accounts and credit cards.
Seniors, low-income earners among those most impacted by rising inflation, economists say
Canada is experiencing a rate of inflation not seen since 1983, but not everyone is experiencing it in the same way, economist says, with those most impacted being people with lower incomes and households who spend a large portion of their budgets on necessities such as food and housing.
OPINION | How much of a mortgage can I afford in Canada?
Prices have been easing slightly recently, but affording a mortgage is still a very difficult task for many Canadians. How much of a mortgage can you afford? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Canada recession: It's coming, RBC predicts, but how long will the downturn last?
Canada is headed towards a moderate recession, but the economic contraction is expected to be short-lived compared to previous recessions, economists with Royal Bank of Canada predict.
CMHC says residential mortgage debt grew last year by fastest pace since 2008
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation says residential mortgage debt grew by nine per cent last year compared with a year earlier for the fastest pace of growth since 2008.
Bank of Canada's rapid rate hikes likely to cause a recession, study finds
The Bank of Canada's strategy of rapidly increasing its key interest rate in an effort to tackle skyrocketing inflation will likely trigger a recession, says a new study released Tuesday from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.
Saving for retirement is becoming out of reach for young Canadians
Even though it may seem years away, saving for retirement is a top priority among 26 per cent of Canadians aged 18 to 34, a recent survey from the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan found. However, 79 per cent of respondents in that age group say saving for retirement is prohibitively expensive.
Planning a road trip? Here's how to save money on gas this summer
As gas prices slightly trend down this week after some of the highest national averages seen in recent months, some Canadians may be thinking twice before planning their usual summer road trip plans. CTVNews.ca looks at how drivers can save at the pumps while travelling.