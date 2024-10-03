Business

    • Bank of Canada to appoint additional external deputy governor

    A sign at the Bank of Canada building is seen in Ottawa, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Justin Tang / The Canadian Press) A sign at the Bank of Canada building is seen in Ottawa, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Justin Tang / The Canadian Press)
    OTTAWA -

    The Bank of Canada said on Thursday it would appoint a second external deputy governor, a move that will expand the interest rate-setting governing council to seven members from the present six.

    In a statement, it said the two-year term of external deputy governor Nicolas Vincent has been extended by a year to March 2026. Vincent was the first person to be appointed to the post.

    (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

