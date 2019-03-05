Bank of Canada's interest rate decision helps utilities and telecom sectors
This is a file image of various stocks.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 5, 2019 11:47PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 6, 2019 11:54AM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index moved slightly for a third straight day after the Bank of Canada's decision not to increase interest rates helped interest sensitive sectors and weakened the loonie.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 5.53 points to 16,092.07.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 133.17 points at 25,673.46. The S&P 500 index was down 18.20 points at 2,771.45, while the Nasdaq composite was down 70.44 points at 7,505.92.
The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 74.52 compared with an average of 74.93 cents US on Tuesday.
The April crude contract was down 34 cents at US$56.22 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 4.3 cents at US$2.84 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$2.90 at US$1,287.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 1.5 cents at US$2.92 a pound.
