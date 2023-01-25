Bank of Canada raises key interest rate again, signals pause in rate hikes
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate by 25 basis points, moving its policy rate to 4.5 per cent from 4.25 per cent. If projections hold steady, the central bank has signalled a pause at its current rate, while it assesses the full impact of its hikes on the economy.
Excluding food and shelter, the central bank is seeing declines in inflation, due to decreases in gasoline and durable goods prices, according to the bank’s Monetary Policy Report released on Wednesday.
The current inflation rate sits at 6.3 per cent. The bank projects that number to decline to 3 per cent by mid-2023, with a return to its inflation target of 2 per cent in 2024.
This decline is due to improvements in global supply chains, with shipping costs returning to pre-pandemic levels. However, Canadian businesses continue to face challenges related to sourcing a wide range of supplies and hiring labour.
The Canadian labour market continues to be tight, with the unemployment rate sitting at a historic low of 5 per cent. This tight labour market has contributed to higher-than-normal wage growth, which the bank says poses a challenge to the inflation target.
“Unless a surprisingly strong pickup in productivity growth occurs, sustained 4 per cent to 5 per cent wage growth is not consistent with achieving the 2 per cent inflation target,” reads the report.
The bank says there is a risk the labour market might remain tighter than expected, feeding into higher costs in the services sector of the economy.
Meanwhile, the Canadian economy grew by 3.6 per cent in 2022, higher than the bank’s projection in October. The economy is projected to stall this year, with gross domestic product sitting at 1 per cent for the year. The bank expects this slowdown will allow supply to catch up to demand.
Household spending is expected to remain moderate in 2023, as consumers cut spending due to the higher cost of borrowing. The highest reduction in spending can be found in travel and restaurants.
The bank also expects house prices will continue to decline this year, while Canadians pay a higher proportion of their disposable income to service their mortgage costs. Construction and housing resales are expected to pick up in the latter half of 2023, as higher demand from immigration and low inventory kicks in.
The overall global economic outlook continues to face volatilities, most notably the war in Ukraine and uncertainty around the results of China’s COVID-19 policies. Foreign demand on exports is expected to slow in the near term, before picking back up in 2024. The global economy is expected to grow by 2 per cent this year.
The next policy rate announcement is expected on March 8.
MORE Business News
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key interest rate again, signals pause in rate hikes
-
-
-
YOUR FINANCES
Crypto firms acted like banks, then collapsed like dominoes
Over the past few years, several companies have attempted to act as the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank, promising lucrative returns to customers who deposited their bitcoin or other digital assets. In a span of less than 12 months, nearly all of the biggest of those companies have failed spectacularly.
opinion | What you need to know about contributing to your TFSA this year
The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect as of January 1, 2023. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how the government’s most recent TFSA contribution limit increase affects you and how to make the most of it.
'Beside myself:' Report details challenges of finding affordable housing in northern Canada
Finding an affordable place to live in the territories, where housing has long been a challenge, is getting even harder, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation suggested in a report released in December. In Yellowknife, the report said, the growing senior population, urbanization and strong labour market has pressured the housing supply.
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in 2023, experts say
Canada is suffering from a severe skills shortage in several key sectors, experts say, thanks to factors that include deficiencies in our education system as well as changing demographics. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the skills that will be most in-demand in 2023.
Don't neglect bonds this year despite tough 2022, experts say
Bond portfolios took a beating in 2022 as interest rates climbed, but experts say investors shouldn't neglect bonds this year as the Bank of Canada nears the end of its rate hike cycle.
Thinking of buying or selling a home in 2023? Real estate broker shares some tips
Even with a much cooler housing market, 2023 may still present opportunities for both buyers and sellers in Canada, one real estate broker says.
How to help your money grow in 2023 against a backdrop of economic uncertainty
Canadian investors who made it through a tumultuous 2022 face further uncertainty in the year ahead amid increased recession risk. Investment professionals and personal finance experts say the easiest way to grow your money this year is to keep things simple.
opinion | What is the CERB advance payment?
In early 2020, 25.1 per cent of Canadians received $2,000 from the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, according to Statistics Canada. In his latest column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how repayment works.