Bank of Canada raises key interest rate again, signals pause in rate hikes

The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate by 25 basis points, moving its policy rate to 4.5 per cent from 4.25 per cent. If projections hold steady, the central bank has signalled a pause at its current rate, while it assesses the full impact of its hikes on the economy.

Excluding food and shelter, the central bank is seeing declines in inflation, due to decreases in gasoline and durable goods prices, according to the bank’s Monetary Policy Report released on Wednesday.

The current inflation rate sits at 6.3 per cent. The bank projects that number to decline to 3 per cent by mid-2023, with a return to its inflation target of 2 per cent in 2024.

This decline is due to improvements in global supply chains, with shipping costs returning to pre-pandemic levels. However, Canadian businesses continue to face challenges related to sourcing a wide range of supplies and hiring labour.

The Canadian labour market continues to be tight, with the unemployment rate sitting at a historic low of 5 per cent. This tight labour market has contributed to higher-than-normal wage growth, which the bank says poses a challenge to the inflation target.

“Unless a surprisingly strong pickup in productivity growth occurs, sustained 4 per cent to 5 per cent wage growth is not consistent with achieving the 2 per cent inflation target,” reads the report.

The bank says there is a risk the labour market might remain tighter than expected, feeding into higher costs in the services sector of the economy.

Meanwhile, the Canadian economy grew by 3.6 per cent in 2022, higher than the bank’s projection in October. The economy is projected to stall this year, with gross domestic product sitting at 1 per cent for the year. The bank expects this slowdown will allow supply to catch up to demand.

Household spending is expected to remain moderate in 2023, as consumers cut spending due to the higher cost of borrowing. The highest reduction in spending can be found in travel and restaurants.

The bank also expects house prices will continue to decline this year, while Canadians pay a higher proportion of their disposable income to service their mortgage costs. Construction and housing resales are expected to pick up in the latter half of 2023, as higher demand from immigration and low inventory kicks in.

The overall global economic outlook continues to face volatilities, most notably the war in Ukraine and uncertainty around the results of China’s COVID-19 policies. Foreign demand on exports is expected to slow in the near term, before picking back up in 2024. The global economy is expected to grow by 2 per cent this year.

The next policy rate announcement is expected on March 8.