Bank of Canada likely to mirror 0.75 per cent Fed hike next month: economists
The Federal Reserve raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point - its largest hike since 1994 - increases the odds of the Bank of Canada following suit next month, economists say.
The U.S. bank authority announced the Wednesday move will shift the country's benchmark rate to a range between 1.5 per cent and 1.75 per cent as it tries to tame soaring inflation.
While the Bank of Canada recently upped its interest rate by a half point two times in recent months, taking it to 1.5 per cent in June, governor Tiff Macklem has hinted he is prepared to act “more forcefully.”
Josh Nye, a senior economist with RBC Economics, believes Macklem is now even more likely to mirror the Fed.
“One of the top arguments against the bank acting more aggressively was just that the Fed wasn't expected to be that aggressive because before this week the Fed had taken those larger hikes off the table,” he said.
“If that was generally seen as reducing the odds that the Bank of Canada would do a larger hike, with the Fed now moving more aggressively with 75 basis points today, I think that really increases the odds that the Bank of Canada does the same.”
As soon as people began to predict the Fed would take a larger hike last week, Nye said he saw pricing for the next two Bank of Canada meetings moving up too and bond yields increasing.
CIBC economists Avery Shenfeld and Andrew Grantham feel similar about the odds of a three-quarters of a percentage point hike in Canada.
They see the Bank of Canada getting to 2.75 per cent this year, before a deceleration in growth and inflation convinces the bank to lay off hikes, they said in a note to investors.
Nye has also predicted the rate getting up to 2.75 per cent this year, but if inflation is not slowing, could see it even hitting three per cent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2022.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
How younger Canadians can prepare themselves for a potential recession
Amid soaring inflation and the Bank of Canada increasing interest rates more aggressively relative to past tightening cycles, concerns about a possible recession are growing. A lacklustre stock market is adding fuel to the fire, as market declines tend to happen before a recession strikes.
What impact is inflation having on Canada's retail sector?
With shoppers staying away from recreational spending, this is resulting in fewer sales within Canada's retail sector, retail analyst Doug Stephens told CTV's Your Morning on Tuesday. Climbing prices, coupled with a slowdown in the pace of economic growth, will lead to greater strain placed on the average consumer.
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.
Repaying CERB that you've already been taxed on? Here are your options
When some Canadians began receiving notices that they had to return pandemic relief money given out as part of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program, one of the most commonly-asked questions was: but what if I already paid taxes on these funds? Canada Revenue Agency says there are processes to adjust that.
Rising rates and new surcharges: How high gas prices are affecting cabs and ride share
As fuel prices set new record highs this weekend, taxi and ride share drivers have seen their fares rise as well in recent months as boards and companies approve increased rates and add temporary surcharges.
Majority of Canadians adjusting spending habits to pay for daily expenses: survey
A majority of Canadians—nearly 75 per cent—have had to change their spending habits in order to meet daily expenses due to rising costs, with nearly half opting to delay purchases and more than a quarter resorting to borrowing money from friends and relatives.
BoC warns mortgage payments could be up to 45% higher for some borrowers by 2025
High household debt and elevated housing prices have become bigger vulnerabilities in the past year, but the economy can still handle the rising interest rates needed to tame inflation, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said Thursday.
Shrinkflation: Package sizes shrinking amid high inflation
From toilet paper to yogurt and coffee to corn chips, manufacturers are quietly shrinking package sizes without lowering prices. It's dubbed 'shrinkflation,' and it's accelerating worldwide.