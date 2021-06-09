Advertisement
Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target on hold
Published Wednesday, June 9, 2021 10:14AM EDT
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem takes part in a photo-opportunity at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on June 22, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Sean Kilpatrick)
Share:
OTTAWA -- The Bank of Canada is keeping its key interest rate target on hold at 0.25 per cent.
The central bank says that while growth in the first quarter was lower than it had projected, the underlying details are reason for confidence.
This is a breaking news update. More to come...