Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rate amid strong economic environment
The Bank of Canada building is pictured in Ottawa on September 6, 2011. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 17, 2018 4:26AM EST
OTTAWA - All eyes will be on the Bank of Canada this morning as it makes its latest scheduled interest-rate announcement.
Economists widely believe that based on the economic environment, it's likely that governor Stephen Poloz will raise the central bank's benchmark interest rate today for a third time since last summer.
Many note that Poloz has indicated that interest rate decisions will be data dependent.
In addition to a stronger-than-expected jobs report released earlier this month, the central bank's Business Outlook Survey revealed that sentiment remained positive during the final quarter of 2017.
But many economists say a rate hike today doesn't mean the Bank of Canada is poised to start a rapid tightening cycle.
Given high household debt levels, the unknown impact of tighter stress tests for uninsured mortgages that came into effect this year and uncertainty surrounding NAFTA renegotiations, the bank must be cautious about how quickly it raises rates in order to avoid derailing the economy.
Scotiabank Economics is forecasting 75 basis points of gradual tightening this year spread out throughout 2018, while TD Economics expects a gradual pace of tightening over the next two years of about 25 basis points every six months.
RBC Economics Research says it expects the Bank of Canada to raise the overnight rate by 25 basis points to 1.25 per cent today.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Asian stocks drop after Wall Street weakness
- Australia files WTO complaint against Canadian wine sales measures
- Nutrien to sell Israel Chemical stake for expected US$700 million
- Ford expects its profits will fall in 2018
- Valeant says California judge gives preliminary approval to Allergan settlement