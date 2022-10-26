Bank of Canada expected to announce another sizeable rate hike today
The Bank of Canada will announce its interest rate decision this morning, with markets widely expecting another sizeable rate hike.
Economists expect the central bank to raise its key rate by half or three-quarters of a percentage point as it tries to clamp down on decades-high inflation.
Today's rate hike would make it the sixth consecutive time the bank raises interest rates, making it the fastest monetary policy tightening in its history.
Canada's annual inflation rate dropped slightly in September to 6.9 per cent but the cost of groceries continues to climb.
Economists expect another interest rate hike in December before the central bank hits pause to assess the impact of higher interest rates on the economy.
The Bank of Canada will also release its latest monetary policy report, which will include economic projections an its outlook on inflation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | How an economic recession in Canada could affect your finances
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how an economic recession could affect your finances and offers his tips to ensure that you're prepared for what's to come.
On the job hunt? Here's how to negotiate for the best salary, other perks
Young Canadians are facing rising rents and mortgage costs on top of higher grocery and gas bills — and for those on the job hunt, negotiating a higher salary is likely to be front of mind.
Holiday spending expected to slump amid inflation, economic uncertainty: report
Holiday spending in Canada is expected to drop this year as inflation shrinks consumer buying power and economic uncertainty looms over household budgets, a new report says.
Best budgeting tips for university students in Canada
Across the country, tuition costs for universities have increased. Contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best budgeting tips for university students in Canada.
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023, and lower-income Canadians may be the ones who suffer the most.
Millennials and Gen Z leading the shift in the 'side hustle' economy, survey shows
An RBC survey says a new economy is emerging from the younger generations in Canada due to the increased cost of living.
OPINION | There may be ethical and tax implications if you work two remote jobs at the same time
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew goes over some of the pros and cons of working two remote jobs at the same time, offers some tips for time management, and explains how it could affect your tax returns next year.
Winter holiday travel: Pounce now on flights or roll the dice?
The high prices, the cancelled flights, the booked-up lodging and rental cars. The summer of travel chaos still seems hot and fresh somehow. But it's time to look forward, for there's another crunch time looming less than two months away: the 2022 winter holiday travel season.