Bank of America says widespread outage is nearly fixed

Bank of America customers reported having trouble accessing their bank accounts on Wednesday, but the bank said the apparent glitch has been largely fixed.

Reports about a problem at Bank of America spiked around 12:45 pm ET on Downdetector, which collects data on outages.

Many customers complained they could not see their account balances. Some who could access their accounts were startled to see zero balances.

In a statement to CNN, Bank of America acknowledged that “some clients are experiencing an issue accessing their accounts and balance information today.”

“These issues are being addressed and have largely been resolved,” Bank of America said. “We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Bank of America declined to specify what caused the problem. It’s not clear when all systems will be fully back to normal.

Multiple CNN employees with Bank of America accounts could not log into their accounts online on Wednesday afternoon. A message displayed for one Bank of America customer said the current balance amount for one or multiple accounts “may be temporarily unavailable.”

“Five accounts show zero balance, over 20K,” one Bank of America customer on Downdetector wrote.

Another said he can’t log in but his wife can and her accounts display no balance.

“Shows my debt just fine tho,” another user said.